Thursday, August 1, 2024

CNN, ABC Go Broke, Shut Down Depts., Workers Brace for Layoffs, Budget Slashes

'It’s going to be very difficult. The network is really cut close to the bone...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
CNN Center
CNN Center in Atlanta / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) It was recently revealed that both CNN and ABC News started experiencing financial difficulties due to Americans’ disinclination to watch nonstop far-left propaganda, which resulted in the networks shutting down entire departments, laying off workers, and slashing their budgets.

The Hill reported that CNN permanently shut down its entire opinion section since nobody wants to read another column about how Donald Trump is supposedly horrible.

According to a source directly familiar with the move, certain writers were notified of the change by email on July 31, 2024.

“Just a quick note to let you know that, unfortunately, CNN has decided to shut down the opinion section. I hope our paths cross elsewhere!” an opinion editor wrote in the email.

The news source contacted CNN for comment, and the company’s senior executive responded that they “did make the decision at the beginning of the month to sunset the opinion vertical on CNN.com,” which resulted in shutting down the opinion section.

Claire Atkinson of the Business Insider wrote on Substack that the section will be closed this month.

The New York Post reported that ABC News is also not doing very well, with the company’s staffers bracing for significant cuts as the Disney-owned network slashes budgets. It was revealed that even those at top-rated Good Morning America are on the chopping block.

An insider said that Disney told the company that it must reduce its bottom line by $19 million, up from previous projections of $17 million, before the end of Disney’s fiscal year on Sept. 30, 2024.

It was also revealed that the network would start deploying local reporters instead of sending national correspondents to cover events. This practice becomes increasingly common when the network realizes it needs to save money.

“It’s going to be very difficult. The network is really cut close to the bone,” the source said.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
