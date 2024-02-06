Quantcast
Monday, February 5, 2024

Chutkan Drops Hint of Monthslong Delay in Trump Trial

'I hope not to be in the country on August 5...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Trump fist-bump
Trump fist-bumps an audience member during the UFC fight Saturday at New York's Madison Square Gardens. / IMAGE: @bennyjohnson via Twitter

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan implied on Monday that the 2020 criminal case against former President Donald Trump might face a delay until just before the 2024 election, Politico reported. 

Chutkan, a Jamaican-born judge, indicated that her plans to be out of the country later in the year might be interrupted if the rescheduled Trump trial, currently in the appeals process, coincides with her stay abroad.

“I hope not to be in the country on August 5,” Chutkan stated during a conference in an unrelated case, as reported by Politico. She clarified that she would stay in the U.S. only because “I’m in trial in another matter that has not yet returned to my calendar.” 

Chutkan appeared to reference the case led by Special Counsel Jack Smith against Trump, focusing on alleged unlawful efforts to question the results of the 2020 presidential election. 

Despite Smith’s efforts to maintain a March 4 trial date, the former president argued that this date directly hinders his presidential candidacy since Super Tuesday, where multiple states select their presidential nominees, is scheduled for March 5.

While Trump appeals the indictment, Chutkan postponed the March 4 trial on Feb. 2 and instructed Smith to stop filing evidence while the higher courts hear the former president’s defense.

Trump appealed the criminal prosecution based on allegations of presidential immunity, asserting that his attempts to question the results were part of his official duties as the sitting president.

In December, Chutkan rejected Trump’s defense, prompting an appeal. However, later that month, Smith filed a failed emergency motion with the Supreme Court, requesting the justices to bypass the appeals process and determine whether Trump is shielded from criminal prosecution.

The justices rejected Smith’s plea, and while it might hear the case later, it remains on appeal at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Haley Takes Potshots at Trump, Apologizes for Civil War Gaffe in ‘SNL’ Appearance

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com