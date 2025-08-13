(Christina Urso) Three years after being charged with a hate crime for making an historically accurate statement, Washington man Tyler Dinsmoor has finally received a modicum of justice—though it came at a heavy price.

It was the height of the leftist’s war on free speech in 2022 when Dinsmoor’s trouble began. Dinsmoor, a staunch Christian who was operating a sheepskin business with a business account on the alternative social media platform Gab, had expressed his belief that “it used to be legal to kill gay people.”

Local leftist groups, including Antifa affiliates, attacked him for what should have been First Amendment-protected views. Fearing that his customers would be caught in the crossfire, Dinsmoor deactivated his business website.

But that was only the beginning of his ordeal. An Antifa-branded account on Twitter called “We will be ruthless” posted about how they reported Dinsmoor to the Anacortes Police Department.

Initially, police said that they were “aware of Dinsmoor’s behavior, but the ‘threats’ were ‘vague in nature’ and didn’t specifically cite ‘a particular act.’” The police department said that the posts were “generic displeasure with the event” and correctly concluded his online statements “didn’t rise to anything that was criminal.”

Christian Businessman Beats Absurd ‘Hate Crime’ Charge—But Justice Came at a Cost@NotRadix reports: pic.twitter.com/k9i46fadI0 — Headline USA (@HeadlineUSA) August 13, 2025

However, the Antifa hoards kept pushing for state violence—and police caved to the leftist pressure.

On June 17, 2022, officers from seven law enforcement agencies, responders from two federal agencies, multiple armored vehicles, a negotiating team, and a police helicopter surrounded and raided his home—traumatizing his children and pregnant wife in the process.

After a three-year legal battle, Judge Christon Skinner recently dismissed the hate crime charge against Dinsmoor. Skinner ruled in April that the alleged comment did not constitute a “true threat” under the law.

However, the charge was dismissed without prejudice, meaning the prosecution could refile it in the future.

To date, fighting this baseless case has cost the Dinsmoor family close to $100k in legal fees. Due to biased media coverage and leftist activists, the sheepskin business was forced to close.

Dinsmoor still owes close to $30k in legal fees and is hoping to raise the funds to pay them off and to relocate his family out of Washington state, where they have become pariahs due to their political and religious beliefs. Dinsmoor has created a GiveSendGo to help make ends meet.

Christina Urso is an independent filmmaker and a correspondent for Headline USA. Follow her at https://x.com/NotRadix.