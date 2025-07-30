‘China Is Happy’: Docs Expose Feds Probe into Tim Walz’s Ties to Communist China

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Newly released federal documents reveal that the Chinese communist government was thrilled by Tim Walz’s selection as the Democratic nominee for vice president in 2024.

The Biden-era documents, part of the DHS and the FBI’s probe into Walz, appeared to confirm whistleblower testimony that the government was aware of concerns about Walz’s ties to China.

The files were released by the Trump administration on Tuesday following a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit filed by Judicial Watch.

The documents show that the government determined China was “happy” about then-presidential nominee Kamala Harris’s decision to tap Walz as her running mate.

Judicial Watch implied that the documents show an alarming sign of Beijing’s interest in the 2024 Democratic ticket.

In emails dated Aug. 6 and 7, 2024—surrounding the day of Harris’s announcement—DHS officials discussed Walz’s connections to China.

At the time, Republicans were already sounding the alarm over the national security risks of placing Team Walz so close to the White House.

“China is happy,” one DHS official bluntly wrote in an email thread.

Just a day earlier, another DHS official wrote: “Watz’s got the Vp. You all have no idea how these feeds into what prc [People’s Republic of China] has been doing here with him and local gov. It’s seriously a line of the intel. Target someone who is perceived they can get to DC.”

In response, another official wrote, “this speaks too to the rin [raw intelligence] you reviewed for us.” While a third added, “the perception narrative that has been pushed with one of the local ngos [non-governmental organizations] had direct ties to the former Gov here in Nevada. FBI has lead on a couple of things the only issue is being in the 9th circuit.”

Walz’s ties to the Chinese government have been a contentious issue, raising concerns about a foreign adversary gaining ground within the U.S. government.

Before entering politics, Walz taught English in China and later organized annual trips to the country. He has openly boasted about traveling to China dozens of times.

According to testimony from a DHS whistleblower provided to the House Oversight Committee, China viewed Walz as a potential “target” and “someone they can get to D.C.”

Walz ultimately lost the election to President Donald Trump and his running mate, JD Vance.