Wednesday, July 30, 2025

‘China Is Happy’: Docs Expose Feds Probe into Tim Walz’s Ties to Communist China

'Watz’s got the Vp. You all have no idea how these feeds into what prc [People’s Republic of China] has been doing here with him and local gov. It’s seriously a line of the intel. Target someone who is perceived they can get to DC...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Tim Walz
Tim Walz / IMAGE: @townhallcom via Twitter

(Luis CornelioHeadline USANewly released federal documents reveal that the Chinese communist government was thrilled by Tim Walz’s selection as the Democratic nominee for vice president in 2024. 

The Biden-era documents, part of the DHS and the FBI’s probe into Walz, appeared to confirm whistleblower testimony that the government was aware of concerns about Walz’s ties to China. 

The files were released by the Trump administration on Tuesday following a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit filed by Judicial Watch. 

The documents show that the government determined China was “happy” about then-presidential nominee Kamala Harris’s decision to tap Walz as her running mate.  

Judicial Watch implied that the documents show an alarming sign of Beijing’s interest in the 2024 Democratic ticket. 

In emails dated Aug. 6 and 7, 2024—surrounding the day of Harris’s announcement—DHS officials discussed Walz’s connections to China.

At the time, Republicans were already sounding the alarm over the national security risks of placing Team Walz so close to the White House. 

“China is happy,” one DHS official bluntly wrote in an email thread. 

Just a day earlier, another DHS official wrote: “Watz’s got the Vp. You all have no idea how these feeds into what prc [People’s Republic of China] has been doing here with him and local gov. It’s seriously a line of the intel. Target someone who is perceived they can get to DC.” 

In response, another official wrote, “this speaks too to the rin [raw intelligence] you reviewed for us.” While a third added, “the perception narrative that has been pushed with one of the local ngos [non-governmental organizations] had direct ties to the former Gov here in Nevada. FBI has lead on a couple of things the only issue is being in the 9th circuit.” 

Walz’s ties to the Chinese government have been a contentious issue, raising concerns about a foreign adversary gaining ground within the U.S. government. 

Before entering politics, Walz taught English in China and later organized annual trips to the country. He has openly boasted about traveling to China dozens of times. 

According to testimony from a DHS whistleblower provided to the House Oversight Committee, China viewed Walz as a potential “target” and “someone they can get to D.C.” 

Walz ultimately lost the election to President Donald Trump and his running mate, JD Vance.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
DOJ Called Just 1 FBI Agent, and No Victims, to Testify before Epstein Grand Jury

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com