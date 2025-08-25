Tuesday, August 26, 2025

Chicago Mayor Threatens Insurrection if Feds Deployed to City

'The people of this city are accustomed to rising up against tyranny...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Brandon Johnson
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson addresses the crowd before President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy, June 28, 2023, in Chicago. The mayors of Chicago, New York City and Denver renewed pleas Wednesday, Dec. 27, for more federal help and coordination with Texas over the growing number of asylum seekers arriving in their cities by bus and plane. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Echoing the rhetoric that got hundreds of Jan. 6 protestors thrown in the gulag, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson issued a threat against President Donald Trump amidst reports that the administration may deploy federal troops to tackle crime in the city.

Speaking on MSNBC’s The Weekend on Sunday, Johnson said local residents will rise up in the event of a federal troop presence in the Windy City.

“We’re gonna remain firm. We’ll take legal action, but the people of this city are accustomed to rising up against tyranny,” Johnson said.

“And if that’s necessary, I believe the people of Chicago will stand firm alongside me, as I work every single day to protect the people of this city,” he added.

Johnson’s comments came after Trump warned that Chicago may be next in his list of cities where he would increase federal presence to combat crime and illegal immigration. Trump indicated that the Midwestern city could receive similar treatment to what he’s done in Washington, D.C., where he’s deployed 2,000 troops on the streets.

“I think Chicago will be … next,” Trump said. “And then we’ll help with New York.”

The comments came as the Pentagon on Friday began ordering troops in Washington to carry firearms.

According to the leftist Washington Post, the Pentagon has been planning a federal takeover of the city for weeks.

It would follow D.C. and Los Angeles—both of which saw significant crime drops after Trump’s actions.

