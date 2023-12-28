Quantcast
Thursday, December 28, 2023

Cher Seeks Legal Custody of 47-Yr-Old Alleged Kidnap Victim

'You never stop being a mom—you go to the end, you go to the mattresses when you’re trying to save your children...'

Posted by Molly Bruns
Cher
Cher / IMAGE: Jorge negro via YouTube

(Molly Bruns, Headline USA) Singer Cher filed for a conservatorship over her 47-year-old son, Elijah Blue Allman, because she is afraid he will spend all of his money on drugs.

The “I Got You Babe” singer filed to become the sole conservator of her son’s estate because he is “substantially unable to manage his own financial resources,” according to the New York Post.

Allman is her only child with Gregg Allman, leader of the Allman Brothers Band, who was Cher’s second husband after longtime singing partner Sony Bono. Both men are now deceased. He also has five half-siblings, including four from his father’s side.

Allman—who is reportedly experiencing issues with his mental health as well as substance abuse—used the hashtag #ImprisonmentViaConservatorship in several recent posts on Instagram.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Elijah Blue (@elijahblueoffic)

Previous reports also suggested that Cher constantly involved herself in Allman’s affairs, even going as far as trying to kidnap him from a hotel room in New York City in an attempt to host an intervention.

Allman was with his former wife, Marieangela King, when four hired men came and took him from the hotel in November 2022.

King, who divorced Allman in 2021, later claimed that Cher stepped into her son’s life, including his “health management as well as his location and accessibility,” as the couple tried to save their relationship.

Cher denied all of the accusations and argued that it was her job as a mother to care for her youngest son.

“You never stop being a mom—you go to the end, you go to the mattresses when you’re trying to save your children,” she said. “But I didn’t do it. And if I did it, I wouldn’t care to tell you.”

Allman stayed at the notorious Chateau Marmont hotel in West Hollywood for about six months before returning to rehab.

Hotel workers kept Cher updated concerning his appearance. Employees often spotted sitting out front smoking.

“He would come out with a full cigarette and by the time he had finished it, he would be passed out,” the source added.

“It always looked like it was dipped in something,” the source added. “He looked strung out and messy, like he was a homeless person living on the streets.”

The 77-year-old Oscar winner, whose impressive pop-music career saw hit songs spanning four decades, has become more an object of ridicule in recent years due to her May–December relationship with 37-year-old music producer “A.E.” Edwards and her unhinged political rants on social media.

In 2015, she pledged to move to Jupiter if then-candidate Donald Trump were elected president, but has yet to make good on the promise.

Copyright 2023. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
NYTimes Panics that Trump Win Will Be Seen as ‘Return to Normalcy’
Next article
Study: D.C. Has the Highest Number of Gays Per Capita in Entire U.S.

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com