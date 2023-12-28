Cher Seeks Legal Custody of 47-Yr-Old Alleged Kidnap Victim

(Molly Bruns, Headline USA) Singer Cher filed for a conservatorship over her 47-year-old son, Elijah Blue Allman, because she is afraid he will spend all of his money on drugs.

The “I Got You Babe” singer filed to become the sole conservator of her son’s estate because he is “substantially unable to manage his own financial resources,” according to the New York Post.

Allman is her only child with Gregg Allman, leader of the Allman Brothers Band, who was Cher’s second husband after longtime singing partner Sony Bono. Both men are now deceased. He also has five half-siblings, including four from his father’s side.

Allman—who is reportedly experiencing issues with his mental health as well as substance abuse—used the hashtag #ImprisonmentViaConservatorship in several recent posts on Instagram.

Previous reports also suggested that Cher constantly involved herself in Allman’s affairs, even going as far as trying to kidnap him from a hotel room in New York City in an attempt to host an intervention.

Allman was with his former wife, Marieangela King, when four hired men came and took him from the hotel in November 2022.

King, who divorced Allman in 2021, later claimed that Cher stepped into her son’s life, including his “health management as well as his location and accessibility,” as the couple tried to save their relationship.

Cher denied all of the accusations and argued that it was her job as a mother to care for her youngest son.

“You never stop being a mom—you go to the end, you go to the mattresses when you’re trying to save your children,” she said. “But I didn’t do it. And if I did it, I wouldn’t care to tell you.”

Allman stayed at the notorious Chateau Marmont hotel in West Hollywood for about six months before returning to rehab.

Hotel workers kept Cher updated concerning his appearance. Employees often spotted sitting out front smoking.

“He would come out with a full cigarette and by the time he had finished it, he would be passed out,” the source added.

“It always looked like it was dipped in something,” the source added. “He looked strung out and messy, like he was a homeless person living on the streets.”

The 77-year-old Oscar winner, whose impressive pop-music career saw hit songs spanning four decades, has become more an object of ridicule in recent years due to her May–December relationship with 37-year-old music producer “A.E.” Edwards and her unhinged political rants on social media.

In 2015, she pledged to move to Jupiter if then-candidate Donald Trump were elected president, but has yet to make good on the promise.