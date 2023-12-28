Quantcast
Thursday, December 28, 2023

NYTimes Panics that Trump Win Will Be Seen as ‘Return to Normalcy’

'Voters wanted [order] from Mr. Biden and clearly feel he didn’t deliver, which is why Mr. Trump currently leads by notable margins across most of the key swing states...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
New York Times
The New York Times building in New York / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” AleksandrovHeadline USA) A recent poll by the New York Times revealed that voters started perceiving Donald Trump as a “return to normalcy” candidate after Joe Biden almost destroyed the United States.

The Times’s columnist Kristen Soltis Anderson highlighted several of Biden’s attempts to destroy America over the last three years, among which were draconian mandates during the COVID-19 hysteria, deadly and embarrassing withdrawal from Afghanistan, soaring cost of living, the wars in Ukraine and Middle East and the invasion of illegals from the southern border.

“The 2024 election will not be fought along the conventional axis of left and right or even change and more of the same. Voters very much want change; they have made that clear with the absolutely abominable ratings they give our leadership in poll after poll,” Anderson wrote.

She then wrote that Americans, including those who thought that a senile and corrupt career politician like Biden would restore the country, are now very disappointed about where the country is heading and think that Trump is a better alternative.

“But instead of clamoring for someone to blow everything up, they are crying out for someone to put things back in order. Voters wanted this from Mr. Biden and clearly feel he didn’t deliver, which is why Mr. Trump currently leads by notable margins across most of the key swing states,” Anderson wrote.

Ironically, the leftists with the Trump Derangement Syndrome who wanted to see Biden in the Oval Office to “return to normalcy” didn’t realize that they were using the 1920 presidential campaign slogan of Republican Warren G. Harding who was running against the far-left Woodrow Wilson.

The scared leftist columnist warned the Times’s anti-Trump readers that, despite the constant witch hunt against Trump, he could still easily win the 2024 presidential election.

“If this election is between Mr. Biden and Mr. Trump and is fought on chaos versus stability, even with all of the drama constantly swirling around the former president, don’t assume most voters will consider a second Trump term to be the riskier bet,” Anderson said.

According to the Times‘ polling that was cited by Anderson, Trump is beating Biden in five critical swing states: Pennsylvania, Arizona, Michigan, Georgia and Nevada.

“Discontent pulsates throughout the Times/Siena poll, with a majority of voters saying Mr. Biden’s policies have personally hurt them. The survey also reveals the extent to which the multiracial and multigenerational coalition that elected Mr. Biden is fraying. Demographic groups that backed Mr. Biden by landslide margins in 2020 are now far more closely contested, as two-thirds of the electorate sees the country moving in the wrong direction,” the Marxist propaganda outlet wrote.

