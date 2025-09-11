Charlie Kirk’s Murder Met w/ Liberal Media Hatred, Vitriol

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The leftist media wasted no time smearing Charlie Kirk, the influential conservative leader, even after he was viciously murdered at a Utah event on Wednesday.

Some of the largest media outlets claimed Kirk had it coming, went after his supporters and branded him a liar or “controversial,” as exposed by the Media Research Center.

MSNBC led the charge, with guest Matthew Dowd suggesting live on air that Kirk brought the attack on himself.

“[He is] constantly sort of pushing this sort of hate speech, aimed at certain groups,” Dowd claimed. “And I always go back to, hateful thoughts lead to hateful words, which often then to hateful actions.”

Matthew Dowd on MSNBC suggests it's CHARLIE KIRK'S FAULT HE WAS SHOT: “[He is] constantly sort of pushing this sort of hate speech, aimed at certain groups. And I always go back to, hateful thoughts lead to hateful words, which often then to hateful actions.” pic.twitter.com/Bbl2aicMGn — Bill D'Agostino (@Banned_Bill) September 10, 2025

Dowd’s insinuation drew a rare rebuke from MSNBC President Rebecca Kutler, who called the remarks “inappropriate, insensitive and unacceptable.”

“We apologize for his statements, as has he. There is no place for violence in America, political or otherwise,” she said.

Statement from MSNBC president Rebecca Kutler: “During our breaking news coverage of the shooting of Charlie Kirk, Matthew Dowd made comments that were inappropriate, insensitive and unacceptable. We apologize for his statements, as has he. There is no place for violence in… — MSNBC Public Relations (@MSNBCPR) September 10, 2025

Kutler, however, spared host Katie Tur, who disgustingly labeled Kirk a “divisive figure, polarizing, lightning rod. Whatever term you want to use.”

Within minutes of the shooting, Tur even speculated — without evidence — that President Trump and his administration might use Kirk’s death “as a justification for something.”

MSNBC anchor and apparent psycho Kate Tur lashes out at Charlie Kirk after he was shot in the neck moments ago, calling him a "divisive figure, polarizing, lightning rod. What ever term you want to use." pic.twitter.com/2grSfGyEzE — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) September 10, 2025

Political journalist AG Gankarski was suspended from Florida Politics after texting Rep. Randy Fine, R-Fla., asking if Kirk’s death had changed his stance on gun control. Fine had learned of Kirk’s passing just minutes before.

“I am repulsed that you would even think to ask a political question when all anyone should be doing is praying for his survival. Never contact me again,” Fine replied.

The New York Times piled on, with Clay Risen’s obituary branding Kirk a serial liar.

“He was so vocal in his willingness to spread unsupported claims and outright lies — he said that the drug hydroxychloroquine was ‘100 percent effective’ in treating the virus, which it is not — that Twitter temporarily barred him in early March 2020,” Risen bafflingly wrote.

The Guardian ran a fundraising pitch on its coverage of Kirk’s death, a wildly inappropriate time to ask readers for money. Worse still, the plea was about fighting Trump and allies.

“I hope you appreciated this article,” read the pitch written by editor in chief Betsy Reed. “Before you move on, I wanted to ask whether you could support the Guardian’s journalism as we face the unprecedented challenges of covering the second Trump administration.”

It added: “The Guardian is clear: we have no interest in being Donald Trump’s – or any politician’s friend.”

Guardian spokesperson Matt Mittenthal later claimed no Kirk-related articles would include fundraising pitches. It remains unclear how much money the outlet received before pulling the ad.

Apple News helps The Guardian initially fundraise off of the Charlie Kirk assassination. https://t.co/nBhXJKiTvL — Free Speech America (@FreeSpeechAmer) September 10, 2025

These are only a handful of examples from a long, and growing, list of vile coverage surrounding Kirk’s death. He leaves behind one of the most influential legacies in the conservative movement.