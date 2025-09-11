Wednesday, September 10, 2025

Charlie Kirk’s Murder Met w/ Liberal Media Hatred, Vitriol

'Hateful thoughts lead to hateful words, which often then to hateful actions...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Charlie Kirk speaks before he is shot during Turning Point's visit to Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. (Tess Crowley/The Deseret News via AP)

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The leftist media wasted no time smearing Charlie Kirk, the influential conservative leader, even after he was viciously murdered at a Utah event on Wednesday.

Some of the largest media outlets claimed Kirk had it coming, went after his supporters and branded him a liar or “controversial,” as exposed by the Media Research Center.

MSNBC led the charge, with guest Matthew Dowd suggesting live on air that Kirk brought the attack on himself.

“[He is] constantly sort of pushing this sort of hate speech, aimed at certain groups,” Dowd claimed. “And I always go back to, hateful thoughts lead to hateful words, which often then to hateful actions.”

Dowd’s insinuation drew a rare rebuke from MSNBC President Rebecca Kutler, who called the remarks “inappropriate, insensitive and unacceptable.”

“We apologize for his statements, as has he. There is no place for violence in America, political or otherwise,” she said.

Kutler, however, spared host Katie Tur, who disgustingly labeled Kirk a “divisive figure, polarizing, lightning rod. Whatever term you want to use.”

Within minutes of the shooting, Tur even speculated — without evidence — that President Trump and his administration might use Kirk’s death “as a justification for something.”

Political journalist AG Gankarski was suspended from Florida Politics after texting Rep. Randy Fine, R-Fla., asking if Kirk’s death had changed his stance on gun control. Fine had learned of Kirk’s passing just minutes before.

“I am repulsed that you would even think to ask a political question when all anyone should be doing is praying for his survival. Never contact me again,” Fine replied.

The New York Times piled on, with Clay Risen’s obituary branding Kirk a serial liar.

“He was so vocal in his willingness to spread unsupported claims and outright lies — he said that the drug hydroxychloroquine was ‘100 percent effective’ in treating the virus, which it is not — that Twitter temporarily barred him in early March 2020,” Risen bafflingly wrote.

The Guardian ran a fundraising pitch on its coverage of Kirk’s death, a wildly inappropriate time to ask readers for money. Worse still, the plea was about fighting Trump and allies.

“I hope you appreciated this article,” read the pitch written by editor in chief Betsy Reed. “Before you move on, I wanted to ask whether you could support the Guardian’s journalism as we face the unprecedented challenges of covering the second Trump administration.”

It added: “The Guardian is clear: we have no interest in being Donald Trump’s – or any politician’s friend.”

Guardian spokesperson Matt Mittenthal later claimed no Kirk-related articles would include fundraising pitches. It remains unclear how much money the outlet received before pulling the ad.

These are only a handful of examples from a long, and growing, list of vile coverage surrounding Kirk’s death. He leaves behind one of the most influential legacies in the conservative movement.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
BREAKING: Conservative Activist Charlie Kirk Assassinated

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com