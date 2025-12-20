Charlie Kirk Case Prosecutor Related to Assassination Witness

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Lawyers for alleged Charlie Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson have filed a motion to disqualify the Utah County Attorney’s Office from the case on the grounds that one of its prosecutors is related to someone who witnessed the Sept. 10 killing of the conservative activist.

In a motion filed Dec. 10 and made public Wednesday, Robinson’s lawyers said the relationship between the prosecutor and a witness of Kirk’s assassination is a clear conflict of interest. The names of the prosecutor and the witness are redacted.

The name of the Charlie Kirk case prosecutor with the conflict of interest is redacted. But based on the size of the name/title redactions, the description, and him being listed in this press release, I'm going to guess that it's Chief Deputy Chad Grunander. Just a guess! https://t.co/XwdvLQYCpV pic.twitter.com/oO2R5Tktfi — Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) December 20, 2025

According to the motion, the prosecutor believes his relative won’t be a witness for the prosecution. Therefore, the prosecutor does not believe that this circumstance presents a conflict precluding him from participating in the prosecution of Robinson.

But Robinson’s attorneys beg to differ.

“There is no way to predict at this time what directions this case may take, what critical prosecutorial decisions will be required, and how they may be impacted by the experience Mr. [REDACTED] had with his both in real time and after the initial crisis,” the motion says.

“These influences may be subtle. For example, Mr. [REDACTED] may be less inclined to believe a witness whose observations are not consistent with those of his [REDACTED]. Or he may make specific strategic decisions to avoid his [REDACTED] having to testify, even if that may not be in the best interests of the State’s case.”

Robinson’s lawyers don’t just want the specific prosecutor disqualified. They want the entire UCAO barred from the case on the grounds that the prosecutor shared his relative’s experiences with most of the office—something that may have influenced their decision to pursue the death penalty.

“Further, it appears that no effort has been made by the UCAO to mitigate the possible prejudice from Mr. [REDACTED’s] personal conflict, as he remains on and is still the of the prosecution team,” the defense attorneys added.

“The UCAO should be disqualified from prosecuting this case.”

The prosecutors have yet to publicly respond to the motion. Robinson has not yet been arraigned. His next hearing is in January.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.