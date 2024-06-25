Charlamagne tha God Predicts Trump Will Trounce Biden During Debate

(Headline USA) Radio host Charlamagne tha God predicted last week that former President Donald Trump would walk all over President Joe Biden during Thursday’s presidential debate hosted by CNN.

Biden was put in a “really bad situation” ahead of the debate, Charlamagne argued during an episode of his “The Brilliant Idiots” podcast, according to the Daily Caller.



Biden couldn’t reject Trump’s offer to debate because it would only raise further questions about his mental capacity, but he also won’t be able to perform as he needs to due to his declining cognitive state, Charlamagne said.

The rules of the debate won’t help Biden either, he added, specifically citing the new rule that allows the moderators to cut the candidates’ mics if they try to speak outside their allotted time.

“You’re thinking about it one way, you’re just going to let Trump go, and you can’t jump in, and you 80-plus years old and trying to keep up with every single lie he’s going to lay out? Are you serious? Biden’s not going to be able to keep up!” Charlamagne predicted.

“Listen, I don’t know, maybe it won’t be bad,” he continued. “Maybe they got some new s*** they’ve been working on, some super serum, you know what I mean, and they’re going to shoot. It’s going to be bad.”

This fact alone will make the debate “must-see TV,” he added, likening it to a “real, live freestyle battle.”

Trump’s other advantage will be his humor, Charlamagne said.

“It’s going to be so joke-filled,” he said. “Donald Trump is dangerous because he’s funny. He’s going to give us one of the greatest stand-up specials we’ve ever seen on June 27. The names he’s probably working on for Joe, the s*** he’s going to come with about Hunter. Oh my God.”

The 90-minute debate between Biden and Trump will take place in Atlanta on Thursday at 9 p.m.

The moderators will be CNN’s Jake Tapper and Dana Bash, and might very well be the only presidential debate of this election cycle.

Despite Charlamagne’s predictions, many have noted that the vast majority of rules and conditions play to Biden’s benefit—including the extreme bias of the two moderators.

That alone could ensure that Trump has no opportunity to score any points against his addled opponent, while Biden will have the benefit of a week’s practice rehearsing talking points that Tapper and Bash are likely to assist him in queuing up.

Trump himself noted that he isn’t taking for granted the fact that Biden will perform poorly and is assuming that the president will be given performance enhancers as he has in the past—most notably during the State of the Union address.