NYC Mayor Says ‘Cancel Me’ as He Vows to Work with Trump’s Border Czar

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Tuesday he is committed to working with the Trump administration to address the city’s illegal immigration problem.

“I would love to sit down with the border czar and hear his thoughts on how we are going to address those who are harming our citizens,” he said.

The Democrat expressed his desire to “work together” to solve the city’s migrant issue.

“Find out what his plans are, where our common grounds are,” Adams added. “We can work together.”

Adams said the crime needs to end.

“Those who are here committing crimes, robberies shooting at police officers, raping innocent people, have been a harm to our country,” he added.

The mayor gave a stern warning to illegals coming into the city.

“If you come into this country and this city and think you are going to harm innocent New Yorkers, and innocent migrants and asylum seekers, this is not the mayor you want to be under,” Adams said.

He noted he was not afraid of cancel culture.

HOLY SH*T! NYC Mayor Eric Adams just dared the left to "cancel" him over working with Border Czar Tom Homan and Trump. "Cancel me because I'm going to protect the people of this city." He says illegals are "committing crimes, robberies, sh*oting at police, r*ping innocent… pic.twitter.com/ByIw0FZuut — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 3, 2024

“Well cancel me,” he continued, “because I’m going to protect the people of this city.”

Incoming border czar Tom Homan told Fox News Monday he was open to speaking with Adams.

“I’m willing to meet with him, and I’m willing to meet with anybody to help make their communities safer,” he said.

During Adams’s press conference, he also expressed the need to remove illegals who commit crimes.

“My position is people who commit crimes in our city, you have abdicated your right to be in our city,” Adams said, “and I am open to figure out the best way to address that.”

It was revealed Saturday that New York City currently houses nearly 60,000 illegal migrants who are facing or have already been convicted of criminal charges.