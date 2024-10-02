Celebrity Jeweler Goes Viral Tossing Cash After Selling Anti-Trump Chain

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) A popular celebrity jeweler went viral for endorsing President Donald Trump in an unconventional way: selling his anti-Trump gold pendant and dramatically tossing the cash into the air in Times Square.

Maksud Agadjani, owner of TraxNYC, had previously collaborated with actor George Lopez on the creation of the pendant, which depicted Trump as a donkey being ridden by Lopez.

Agadjani admitted that he was never comfortable with the project in a viral video posted on Instagram and re-shared on X on Monday,

The clip has garnered millions of views on social media, with over 72,000 likes on the original Instagram post, where Agadjani boasts of over 2.5 million followers.

As seen in the clip, Dozens of bystanders, including Mickey Mouse mascots, rushed to grab the cash as it dropped to the ground.

The video began with Agadjani explaining his reasoning for the viral act. “It’s time for me to set things right,” the jeweler said, as he drilled into Lopez’s gold-plated head on the pendant.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TRAX NYC (@traxnyc)

He said the pendant was part of a business deal with Lopez, an anti-Trump actor who came under fire for jokingly threatening to kill the former president.

The video showed Agadjani melting the pendant and cashing it for over $6,500.

“The move is to take the little brick of gold and cash it in—drill it, test it, cash it,” Agadjani explained, before walking into Times Square with a bag supposedly filled with $1, $5 and $10 bills.

In the video, Agadjani stood in front of a cardboard cutout of Trump before he declared, “Everyone’s entitled to their own opinion, but if you want your money to come a little easier—this is who you’re going to vote for. I to put my money where my mouth.”

Journalist Ian Miles Cheong shared the clip on X, where it has gained over 8 million times.

Agadjani has created jewelry for big names like YouTuber Mr. Beast, pro-Trump rapper Kodak Black, Cardi B and Snoop Dogg.

Some of his pieces are priced at up to $500,000.