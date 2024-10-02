Quantcast
Tuesday, October 1, 2024

Celebrity Jeweler Goes Viral Tossing Cash After Selling Anti-Trump Chain

'America needs some financial relief and its best bet is @realdonaldtrump...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USAA popular celebrity jeweler went viral for endorsing President Donald Trump in an unconventional way: selling his anti-Trump gold pendant and dramatically tossing the cash into the air in Times Square. 

Maksud Agadjani, owner of TraxNYC, had previously collaborated with actor George Lopez on the creation of the pendant, which depicted Trump as a donkey being ridden by Lopez. 

Agadjani admitted that he was never comfortable with the project in a viral video posted on Instagram and re-shared on X on Monday, 

The clip has garnered millions of views on social media, with over 72,000 likes on the original Instagram post, where Agadjani boasts of over 2.5 million followers. 

As seen in the clip, Dozens of bystanders, including Mickey Mouse mascots, rushed to grab the cash as it dropped to the ground. 

The video began with Agadjani explaining his reasoning for the viral act. “It’s time for me to set things right,” the jeweler said, as he drilled into Lopez’s gold-plated head on the pendant.  

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TRAX NYC (@traxnyc)

He said the pendant was part of a business deal with Lopez, an anti-Trump actor who came under fire for jokingly threatening to kill the former president. 

The video showed Agadjani melting the pendant and cashing it for over $6,500.  

“The move is to take the little brick of gold and cash it in—drill it, test it, cash it,” Agadjani explained, before walking into Times Square with a bag supposedly filled with $1, $5 and $10 bills. 

In the video, Agadjani stood in front of a cardboard cutout of Trump before he declared, “Everyone’s entitled to their own opinion, but if you want your money to come a little easier—this is who you’re going to vote for. I to put my money where my mouth.” 

Journalist Ian Miles Cheong shared the clip on X, where it has gained over 8 million times. 

Agadjani has created jewelry for big names like YouTuber Mr. Beast, pro-Trump rapper Kodak Black, Cardi B and Snoop Dogg. 

Some of his pieces are priced at up to $500,000. 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
CNN Bills Readers for Leftist Coverage Available for Free on DNC
Next article
JD Vance Stuns in Debate, Shakes ‘Knucklehead’ Walz and Leftist Moderators

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com