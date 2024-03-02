Quantcast
CDC Drops 5-Day Isolation Guidance for COVID-19

'We still must use the commonsense solutions we know work to protect ourselves and others from serious illness from respiratory viruses...'

From far left: Farhan Bhatti, Amanda Wilson and Jan Liu look on in opposition as Unlock Michigan rallies in Lansing, Mich. / PHOTO: Detroit News via AP

(Brett Rowland, The Center Square) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is longer recommending people stay home from work or school for five days after testing positive for COVID-19.

The agency said its new guidance aligns COVID recommendations with the agency’s approach to a range of common respiratory viral illnesses.

These respiratory viral illnesses including flu and RSV.

The update comes as the U.S. reports fewer hospitalizations and deaths linked to COVID-19.

“Today’s announcement reflects the progress we have made in protecting against severe illness from COVID-19,” CDC Director Dr. Mandy Cohen said.

“However, we still must use the commonsense solutions we know work to protect ourselves and others from serious illness from respiratory viruses – this includes vaccination, treatment, and staying home when we get sick.”

The new guidance recommends people who catch a respiratory virus stay home and away from others.

It said people who get COVID-19 or the flu should return to normal activities when symptoms are improving overall for at least 24 hours.

