CBS Goes Full USSR, Creates New Dept. to Approve New Stories

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) CBS News recently decided to implement a new censorship technique that communists in Russia used.

Puck News reported that the network created a new department titled Race and Culture to approve new story ideas that American citizens could see.

According to the news source, dozens of CBS employees “took issue with [CBS’s Tony Dokoupil’s] treatment of [Ta-Nehisi Coates], as well as what they perceived as his history of editorializing on the Israel-Palestine conflict.”

Puck News wrote that the Race and Culture unit “determined that while Dokoupil’s questions and intentions were acceptable, his tone was not,” adding that the “Standards and Practices division… determined that Dokoupil had not followed the preproduction process where questions are run through Race & Culture.”

Conservatives all over the internet picked up the recent news, criticizing the network’s Soviet-style attempts to censor the information that the Democrats don’t want people to see.

“Well, folks, it’s hard to believe, but our shameless propaganda media has sunk to levels lower than we ever thought possible,” Revolver News wrote. “Let freedom ring, right?”

Christopher Rufo, a writer at the City Journal and activist at the Manhattan Institute, also criticized the network’s USSR-like tactics.

“Journalists at CBS News now have to run their questions through a racial ideology department before going to air. This is exactly how the old Soviet commissar system worked. Massive corruption,” he wrote.

Journalists at CBS News now have to run their questions through a racial ideology department before going to air. This is exactly how the old Soviet commissar system worked. Massive corruption. https://t.co/gnzUT8P4V7 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 10, 2024

Regular Americans also pointed out that there’s no point watching the news from networks like CBS News because there are so many good alternatives available.

“Another nail in the coffin of legacy media,” @MDButler81 wrote.

Another nail in the coffin of legacy media. I honestly don't know why any journalist or news ppl person would even bother with these outlets anymore. There are so many better alternatives now. — Michael Butler 🇺🇸 (@MDButler81) October 10, 2024

Others also explained the difference between Soviet and modern American journalists.

“The difference between the mainstream media and the old Soviet media is that while under the Soviets control was imposed by force and from outside, CBS and other elite media create their own commissars,” @mfproudman wrote.

The difference between the mainstream media and the old Soviet media is that while under the Soviets control was imposed by force and from outside, CBS and other elite media create their own comissars. — Mark F. Proudman (@mfproudman) October 10, 2024

This news came after it was revealed that the network heavily edited the recent 60 Minutes interview with Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris.