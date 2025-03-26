Quantcast
Wednesday, March 26, 2025

Noem Says ‘Gravy Train’ over for Illegal Immigrants at HUD

'American tax dollars should be used for the benefit of American citizens, especially when it comes to an issue as pressing as our nation's housing crisis...'

Posted by Editor 3
Kristi Noem
Kristi Noem / PHOTO: AP

(, The Center Square) The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is teaming up with the Department of Homeland Security to prevent illegal immigrants from using public housing.

HUD Secretary Scott Turner and U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem signed the “American Housing Programs for American Citizens” Memorandum of Understanding to end the use of taxpayer dollars to benefit noncitizens in the country illegally instead of American citizens.

As part of the agreement, HUD will provide a full-time staff member to assist in operations at the Incident Command Center, establishing an interagency partnership for data sharing to “ensure taxpayer-funded housing programs are not used to harbor or benefit illegal aliens.”

“American tax dollars should be used for the benefit of American citizens, especially when it comes to an issue as pressing as our nation’s housing crisis,” Turner said. “This new agreement will leverage resources including technology and personnel to ensure American people are the only priority when it comes to public housing.”

Noem accused the Biden administration of giving illegal aliens priority over Americans. She said that will stop.

“The entire government will work together to identify abuse and exploitation of public benefits and make sure those in this country illegally are not receiving federal benefits or other financial incentives to stay illegally,” she said. “If you are an illegal immigrant, you should leave now. The gravy train is over.”

In February, President Donald Trump signed an order mandating federal agencies to “identify all federally funded programs currently providing financial benefits to illegal aliens and take corrective action.”

Previous article
CBO: Extending 2017 Tax Cuts Could Add $37 Trillion in Debt
Next article
FBI Still Treating Jokes as Domestic Terrorism Threats

