Noem Says ‘Gravy Train’ over for Illegal Immigrants at HUD

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is teaming up with the Department of Homeland Security to prevent illegal immigrants from using public housing.

HUD Secretary Scott Turner and U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem signed the “American Housing Programs for American Citizens” Memorandum of Understanding to end the use of taxpayer dollars to benefit noncitizens in the country illegally instead of American citizens.

As part of the agreement, HUD will provide a full-time staff member to assist in operations at the Incident Command Center, establishing an interagency partnership for data sharing to “ensure taxpayer-funded housing programs are not used to harbor or benefit illegal aliens.”

“American tax dollars should be used for the benefit of American citizens, especially when it comes to an issue as pressing as our nation’s housing crisis,” Turner said. “This new agreement will leverage resources including technology and personnel to ensure American people are the only priority when it comes to public housing.”