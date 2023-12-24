Carlson Stuns Many w/ ‘Frank Underwood’ Interview Featuring Kevin Spacey

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Tucker Carlson, a podcast host and owner of his own media company, released Saturday an unexpected interview with embattled actor Kevin Spacey. The actor has been embroiled in accusations of sexual misconduct, although he was acquitted.

The Twitter interview, headlined “A Christmas Eve Election Surprise,” diverged from the previous Carlson interviews as Spacey appeared in the persona of Frank Underwood, the fictional character from the political thriller show House of Cards.

Ep. 56 A Christmas Eve election surprise pic.twitter.com/Z7nofE1KT4 — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) December 24, 2023

Tucker Carlson: “Do you watch Netflix anymore?” Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey): “Probably as much as you watch Fox.” pic.twitter.com/yNpsE0t69d — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) December 24, 2023

Carlson initiated the interview by discussing the 2024 presidential election:

“Is there anyone, in this country of 350 million people, who can jump in at this late date and re-scramble the calculus of electoral politics?” Carlson questioned. “Well, there may be someone. In fact, you already know him. You know his face. And the question is will he get in this cycle and that’s my question for you.”

The camera then turned to Spacey. As he began speaking, it became evident that Spacey was portraying Underwood, showcasing the sober South Carolina accent that gained popularity in the since-cancelled Netflix show.

“Well, that’s really a decision for the people, Tucker. It’s not somebody that I think about or what to do,” Spacey said before turning to the camera House of Cards-style and adding, “And Merry Christmas to you, too.”

Spacey continued, “But I’ve always believed that nothing off the table… I think we both agree that we need to get some adults back in the room, so if that means taking on the chief executive role, well that’s a sacrifice I am willing to make for this great nation.”

A smirking Carlson interjected, exclaiming, “‘Adults in the room,’ I love it. I can see it as a bumper sticker. Is that your campaign slogan?”

Spacey shared the interview on his YouTube channel with the caption, “Being Frank With Tucker.”

The interview surprised many, given Spacey’s history of disturbing accusations of sexual misconduct. In 2017, actor Anthony Rapp alleged he was sexually abused by Spacey in 1986 when Rapp was 16 and Spacey was 26.

Following the accusation, Netflix canceled House of Cards. Spacey was later found not liable for the sexual assault claims.

In the United Kingdom, Spacey faced four scathing accusations of sexual misconduct, including one from a man who claimed he was drugged by Spacey and woke up to Spacey performing oral sex on him.

Spacey was acquitted of all charges.

It isn’t immediately clear whether the interview hints at the type of content Carlson intends to showcase for this Tucker Carlson Network, which recently announced paid subscriptions.

However, Carlson has previously interviewed unconventional personalities, including Larry Sinclair, a man who said he had “crack cocaine-fueled sex” with former President Barack Obama. Controversial influencer Andrew Tate was also interviewed by Carlson.

A man who claims he had sex with Barack Obama in 1999 tells his story. Wednesday. 6pm ET. pic.twitter.com/iDYMSww1KS — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) September 5, 2023