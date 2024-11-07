Quantcast
Wednesday, November 6, 2024

Calif. Mail-In Ballots Likely to Determine Control of U.S. House

The question is whether uncounted mail-in ballots, which tend to favor Democrats, will be able to offset the early Republican advantag ...

Posted by Editor 1
Mike Garcia swearing-in ceremony
Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Calif., center, joined by his wife Rebecca, and son Preston, participates in a ceremonial swearing-in on Capitol Hill. / PHOTO: AP

(, The Center Square) California’s key congressional races that could determine the fate of the United States House of Representatives remained undecided on Wednesday morning.

Republican and Democratic candidates squared off with razor-thin margins. Republicans generally remained in the lead coming off Election Day; the question is whether uncounted mail-in ballots, which tend to favor Democrats, will be able to offset the early Republican advantage.

California’s key races, concentrated in the Hispanic-but-conservative Central Valley and the suburbs of Southern California, were targeted by a PAC run by House Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar, D-Redlands, as the “path to the House majority.” 

With 218 seats required for a majority in the 435-member House, Republicans, with 190 confirmed seats at the time of publication, seem poised for a majority; Democrats had 172 seats by the time of publication, with another 73 undecided seats set to determine control of the House.

Aguilar’s PAC supported challengers Adam Gray in California’s 13th Congressional District, Rudy Salas in the 22nd, George Whitesides in the 27th, and Will Rollins in the 41st. Also in play were the 45th and 47th Districts, both located in Orange County.

Gray, who is running against incumbent Rep. John Duarte, R-Modesto in a Central Valley district with slight Democratic advantage, also ran against Duarte in 2022, during which time he lost by just 564 votes.

Duarte has run as a socially liberal Republican, voting against a Republican-led bill to ban Department of Defense funding for sex reassignment surgeries and gender hormone treatments for transgender individuals, and describing himself as “immigration fluid.” Duarte was ahead with 51.4% of the vote on Wednesday morning but the race remains uncalled.

Salas, who served as a California Assemblymember for a decade, is running against Rep. David Valadao, R-Hanford, who voted to impeach president-elect Donald Trump and placed just 11 points ahead of a more conservative Republican in the primary. Valadeo currently has 55% of the vote in the Central Valley district, or about what he had in the primary relative to Salas, but the race remains uncalled.

Whitesides, former CEO of private space corporation Virgin Galactic, is running against Rep. Mike Garcia, D-Santa Clarita, who won by just 333 votes in 2020. Garcia, whose district encompasses the suburbs and exurbs north of Los Angeles, was one of the few Republicans who voted in favor of the Respect for Marriage Act, which codified the right to same-sex marriage in federal law. Garcia has 51.2% of the vote, but the race is uncalled.

Rollins, a former federal prosecutor, is running for the second time against Rep. Ken Calvert, R-Corona, who also voted for the Respect for Marriage Act. Calvert has just 50.5% of the vote in the suburban and rural Inland Empire district, and was considered one of the most vulnerable Republican members of Congress in California.

In the 45th District a few miles inland from the coast in Orange and Los Angeles counties, Democratic labor attorney Derek Tran is challenging Republican Congresswoman Michelle Steel in the plurality Asian district. Steel remains ahead with 52.5% of the vote.

In the 47th District, Republican Scott Baugh and Democrat Dave Min are vying to replace the coastal Orange County seat left open by sitting Rep. Katie Porter, D-Irvine, as she pursued the U.S. Senate primary against Rep. Adam Schiff to fill the seat left open by the death of Dianne Feinstein. Scott Baugh is also ahead with 50.6% of the vote.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Stock Markets Surge to New Heights in Anticipation of Trump’s Return

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com