Sunday, May 19, 2024

Biden’s Grossly Misleading Claims on Georgia Election Law

'What in the hell is that all about? ...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) President Joe Biden falsely claimed on Sunday that Georgia prohibits election officials from providing water to voters waiting in line. 

“Today in Georgia, they won’t allow water to be available to you while you wait in line to vote in an election,” Biden stated during his commencement address at Morehouse College. “What in the hell is that all about?” he then asked.

However, Biden’s statements are demonstrably false: Georgia law does not prevent voters from receiving water while waiting in line at the polls.

The state law prohibits non-election officials, including special interest groups and campaign workers, from distributing gifts or money, including food or water, within 150 feet of a polling place. 

In the 2018 gubernatorial election, then-Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams accused Republicans, without evidence, of disenfranchising some Georgia voters due to signature verification laws. 

Notably, Biden’s claims come just months before the 2024 election, as Democrats push to scale back laws intended to prevent potential voter fraud or irregularities. 

Biden is set to face former President Donald Trump, who, despite ongoing legal challenges, has emerged as the leading candidate in several polls. 

Biden’s critics were quick to call out the president’s claims about the distribution of water. 

“There is no law in Georgia preventing water being available to voters waiting in line. This was debunked years ago, yet he’s still pushing this garbage,” wrote a Twitter user known as “Andrew @ Don’t Walk, Run!” 

The Research account of the Republican National Committee wrote on Twitter that Biden’s claim was a “debunked lie.” 

Podcast host Stephen L. Miller appeared to call on left-wing fact-checkers to act on Biden.

“Calling @GlennKesslerWP,” Miller wrote on Twitter, referring to the Washington Post’s fact-checker. “Calling @ddale8,” he added, referring to the CNN’s fact-checker. 

