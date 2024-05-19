Trouble for Biden: RFK Jr. ‘In Discussions’ w/ CNN for Debate Slot

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said on Sunday that he is in discussions with CNN about a potential appearance in the first debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

“We are in discussions with CNN,” Kennedy Jr. said during an interview on Fox News’s Sunday Morning Futures with host Maria Bartiromo.

“CNN published a list of four criteria for candidates getting in the debate with, and we have shown CNN that we meet all of those criteria and that President Trump and President Biden cannot meet those criteria,” he clamed.

Kennedy Jr.’s claims imply that Biden and Trump are the presumptive nominees for the Democratic and Republican nominations for president, respectively—but have not been officially declared as candidates.

“One of the … key criterion is that every candidate has to have, if on the ballots in enough states to get 270 electoral votes by June 20th, and we will be, we will qualify for that,” he continued.

Elaborating on his remarks, he continued, “President Trump and President Biden cannot qualify for that because they don’t have any electoral votes at this time. They are presumptive nominees for their party, but they themselves are not on the ballot. I will be the only one on the ballot.”

Kennedy Jr. also told Bartiromo that another requirement to appear in the debate is polling at least 15 percent, which he claims he meets.

“We’ve given them five national polls that show me, including the CNN, the most recent CNN poll that has me at 15—Harvard-Harris poll, the Monmouth poll, the Quinnipiac poll, they all have me at 15% or more,” he continued.