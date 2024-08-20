Quantcast
Tuesday, August 20, 2024

Candace Owens Creates Family Drama w/ Rant about Satanic, Pedophile Jews Killing JFK

'I so genuinely hate to take the wind out of the media’s sails, but I just returned from a two-week holiday with my father-in-law 72 hours ago...'

Posted by Jacob Bruns
Candace Owens
Candace Owens/PHOTO: Gage Skidmore (CC)

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) Blexit founder Candace Owens’s increasingly unhinged remarks may have cost her a high-profile position as one of the Daily Wire’s leading commentators.

Now, her unbridled anti-Semitism may be creating tension within her own family, the New York Post reported.

Owens’s father-in-law, Lord Michael Farmer, distanced himself from the right-wing commentator by defending Israel in a lengthy, 14-post thread via X.

“In view of public comments from a high-profile member of my family, I want to put my own views on antisemitism and Israel’s current military campaign in Gaza on public record,” the British aristocrat wrote.

Farmer, a big-money donor to Conservative Party politicians in the United Kingdom, also serves as vice-chair trustee of the Council of Christians and Jews, an organization started in 1942.

He appeared specifically to rebuff comments from Owens that hinted at Holocaust denialism, in which she referred to the experiments of Nazi scientist Josef Mengele as “bizarre propaganda,” the Post reported.

As a teenager, growing up in the wake of WW2, I became very aware of the cruelty meted out, before and during that conflict, against Jewish people—because they were Jewish,” Farmer said in his rebuttal. “I found it impossible to comprehend how humans could, intentionally, be as cruel as possible to others.”

Owens, a close friend of rapper Kanye West, has ratcheted up her anti-Jewish rhetoric since exiting the Daily Wire in March, following a high-profile feud with Ben Shapiro, the website’s staunchly Zionist co-founder and editor emeritas.

In a recent video, Owens garnered controversy by comparing modern-day Jews to Satanists and pedophiles.

She also complained about feeling the need to beef up her own security detail as a result of her outspoken criticism, before insinuating that there was a Jewish conspiracy behind the 1963 assassination of former President John F. Kennedy.

Every person who speaks about Israel has to make a statement that they don’t want to get killed,” Owens claimed, according to Israel National News.

“… The way you get comfortable with it is, you’re like: ‘You know, they shot JFK in an open car, he was a sitting president, so my security doesn’t matter, if they want me they’re gonna get me,'” she added.

“That’s not a normal thought process to have,” she said. “We don’t have that about any other country in the world, except for the one that took over ours—and that’s the truth.”

Owens is not alone in voicing her suspicion that Israel’s intelligence service, Mossad, may have played a role in Kennedy’s assassination due to his opposition to Israel obtaining nuclear capabilities.

Among those supporting the theory is Oliver Stone, the Oscar-winning director of the 1991 movie JFK.

The star-studded movie public skepticism of JFK’s death back into the forefront—although it did not float the Mossad theory, instead suggesting it was anti-communist Cuban militants who hatched the assassination plot.

JFK’s own nephew, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has similarly endorsed the notion that the Camelot president’s foreign entanglements—including his efforts to de-escalate the growing tension in Vietnam—were the motive behind a CIA-led coup—although he, too, has stopped short of implicating Israel in the assassination.

In responding to his daughter-in-law’s diatribe—which comes amid the backdrop of Muslim-centered unrest in both the U.S. and the U.K.—Farmer spoke in defense of Israel, calling it a “rare example of a democracy in the Middle East.”

He further argued that Israel was justified in its recent military counterstrike against Hamas in Gaza following the stunning sneak attack on Oct. 7, 2023, which led to the brutal rape, abduction and/or murder of more than 1,400 Israelis.

“Israel has little option but to fight its enemy where it chooses to hide itself—in tunnels under key infrastructure and behind innocent civilians,” Farmer wrote.

 

Despite the apparent disagreement within the family, Owens released a statement dispelling the media’s speculation of a family feud.

“I so genuinely hate to take the wind out of the media’s sails, but I just returned from a two-week holiday with my father-in-law 72 hours ago,” she said in a statement to the New York Post.

She also denied that any serious philosophical disagreements would be consequential for her family’s integrity.

“While we have different perspectives on a variety of topics, we do not disagree on what it means to be a family,” Owens said.

Headline USA’s Ben Sellers contributed to this report.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Judge Merchan’s Daughter Reportedly Caught Concealing Work for Harris Campaign
Next article
DHS Can’t Account for Untold Number of Unaccompanied Migrant Children, IG Finds

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com