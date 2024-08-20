Candace Owens Creates Family Drama w/ Rant about Satanic, Pedophile Jews Killing JFK

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) Blexit founder Candace Owens’s increasingly unhinged remarks may have cost her a high-profile position as one of the Daily Wire’s leading commentators.

Now, her unbridled anti-Semitism may be creating tension within her own family, the New York Post reported.

Owens’s father-in-law, Lord Michael Farmer, distanced himself from the right-wing commentator by defending Israel in a lengthy, 14-post thread via X.

In view of public comments from a high-profile member of my family, I want to put my own views on antisemitism and Israel’s current military campaign in Gaza on public record. — Michael Farmer (@TheLordFarmer) August 19, 2024

“In view of public comments from a high-profile member of my family, I want to put my own views on antisemitism and Israel’s current military campaign in Gaza on public record,” the British aristocrat wrote.

Farmer, a big-money donor to Conservative Party politicians in the United Kingdom, also serves as vice-chair trustee of the Council of Christians and Jews, an organization started in 1942.

He appeared specifically to rebuff comments from Owens that hinted at Holocaust denialism, in which she referred to the experiments of Nazi scientist Josef Mengele as “bizarre propaganda,” the Post reported.

As a teenager, growing up in the wake of WW2, I became very aware of the cruelty meted out, before and during that conflict, against Jewish people – because they were Jewish. I found it impossible to comprehend how humans could, intentionally, be as cruel as possible to others. — Michael Farmer (@TheLordFarmer) August 19, 2024

“As a teenager, growing up in the wake of WW2, I became very aware of the cruelty meted out, before and during that conflict, against Jewish people—because they were Jewish,” Farmer said in his rebuttal. “I found it impossible to comprehend how humans could, intentionally, be as cruel as possible to others.”

Owens, a close friend of rapper Kanye West, has ratcheted up her anti-Jewish rhetoric since exiting the Daily Wire in March, following a high-profile feud with Ben Shapiro, the website’s staunchly Zionist co-founder and editor emeritas.

In a recent video, Owens garnered controversy by comparing modern-day Jews to Satanists and pedophiles.

Candace Owens broke the internet by claiming that Zionists are not the original Jews but are actually demon worshipers. She goes on to say that modern-day Israel, founded by the Rothschilds, has become a safe haven for pedophiles. Many people, mostly conservatives, are now… pic.twitter.com/itORYu9evh — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) August 18, 2024

She also complained about feeling the need to beef up her own security detail as a result of her outspoken criticism, before insinuating that there was a Jewish conspiracy behind the 1963 assassination of former President John F. Kennedy.

Candace Owens: “Every person who speaks about Israel has to make a statement that they don't want to get killed” Lady, no, they don't actually have to. Their delusions make them think the Mossad is out to get them. In reality, you're all paranoid and braindamaged. pic.twitter.com/3IST3kPND7 — 𝗡𝗶𝗼𝗵 𝗕𝗲𝗿𝗴 ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) August 17, 2024

“Every person who speaks about Israel has to make a statement that they don’t want to get killed,” Owens claimed, according to Israel National News.

“… The way you get comfortable with it is, you’re like: ‘You know, they shot JFK in an open car, he was a sitting president, so my security doesn’t matter, if they want me they’re gonna get me,'” she added.

“That’s not a normal thought process to have,” she said. “We don’t have that about any other country in the world, except for the one that took over ours—and that’s the truth.”

Owens is not alone in voicing her suspicion that Israel’s intelligence service, Mossad, may have played a role in Kennedy’s assassination due to his opposition to Israel obtaining nuclear capabilities.

Mossad was behind the JFK assassination.

David Ben-Gurion, Israel's Prime Minister at the time, said, "Without nuclear weapons, Israel would not survive."

JFK was an obstacle to the Israeli nuclear program.

After Kennedy died, they got the bomb 1–2 years later pic.twitter.com/qBgmrJBbNX — Jongiraitis (@JuanasFabricias) December 29, 2023

Among those supporting the theory is Oliver Stone, the Oscar-winning director of the 1991 movie JFK.

The star-studded movie public skepticism of JFK’s death back into the forefront—although it did not float the Mossad theory, instead suggesting it was anti-communist Cuban militants who hatched the assassination plot.

🔥OLIVER STONE ON JFK & ISRAEL:

"Kennedy was opposed to Israel getting the [atom] bomb. He absolutely nixed it. He was making the inspections very rigid. That was a big issue. Kennedy was killed. Lyndon Johnson signed off and let the Israelis do what they want." pic.twitter.com/D0XDfOuHFi — Mark Alan Pearce (@PearceAlan1962) December 31, 2023

JFK’s own nephew, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has similarly endorsed the notion that the Camelot president’s foreign entanglements—including his efforts to de-escalate the growing tension in Vietnam—were the motive behind a CIA-led coup—although he, too, has stopped short of implicating Israel in the assassination.

RFK Jr. Says the CIA is GUILTY of Murdering His Uncle ‘Beyond a Reasonable Doubt’ The evidence is “so abundant and so definitive” that if RFK Jr. tried the case, where the CIA was on the dock, he says he could “win in front of almost any jury.” The reason why JFK was murdered,… pic.twitter.com/5p11dJbNJo — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) April 17, 2024

In responding to his daughter-in-law’s diatribe—which comes amid the backdrop of Muslim-centered unrest in both the U.S. and the U.K.—Farmer spoke in defense of Israel, calling it a “rare example of a democracy in the Middle East.”

Israel is a rare example of a democracy in the Middle East, a liberal state governed by the rule of law. Of course, it has the right to defend its citizens when murderously attacked on its soil in one of the cruellest and most callous pogroms in history. — Michael Farmer (@TheLordFarmer) August 19, 2024

He further argued that Israel was justified in its recent military counterstrike against Hamas in Gaza following the stunning sneak attack on Oct. 7, 2023, which led to the brutal rape, abduction and/or murder of more than 1,400 Israelis.

“Israel has little option but to fight its enemy where it chooses to hide itself—in tunnels under key infrastructure and behind innocent civilians,” Farmer wrote.

And of course, the plight of civilians in Gaza is also utterly appalling but I see Israel has little option but to fight its enemy where it chooses to hide itself – in tunnels under key infrastructure and behind innocent civilians. — Michael Farmer (@TheLordFarmer) August 19, 2024

Despite the apparent disagreement within the family, Owens released a statement dispelling the media’s speculation of a family feud.

“I so genuinely hate to take the wind out of the media’s sails, but I just returned from a two-week holiday with my father-in-law 72 hours ago,” she said in a statement to the New York Post.

She also denied that any serious philosophical disagreements would be consequential for her family’s integrity.

“While we have different perspectives on a variety of topics, we do not disagree on what it means to be a family,” Owens said.

Headline USA’s Ben Sellers contributed to this report.