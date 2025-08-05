Monday, August 4, 2025

California Planning to Purge 5 GOP U.S. House Seats

The move is reportedly a response to efforts by Texas Republicans to redraw House districts in order to strengthen the GOP hold on the chamber in 2026...

FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at the opening ceremony for Panda Ridge, the new exhibit at the San Diego Zoo, Aug. 8, 2024, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan, File)

(Headline USACalifornia Democrats are considering new political maps that could slash five Republican-held House seats in the liberal-leaning state while bolstering Democratic incumbents in other battleground districts.

A draft plan that’s circulating aims to boost the Democratic margin to 48 of California’s 52 congressional seats, according to a source familiar with the plan who was not authorized to discuss it publicly. That’s up from the 43 seats the party now holds. It would need approval from lawmakers and voters, who may be skeptical to give it after handing redistricting power to an independent commission years ago.

In addition, the proposal would generously pad Democratic margins in districts for competitive seats anchored in Orange County, San Diego County and the Central Valley farm belt, giving Democrats a potential advantage as Texas Republicans try to sway the tissue-thin balance of the House.

According to the proposal, districts now held by Republican Reps. Ken Calvert, Darrell Issa, Kevin Kiley, David Valadao and Doug LaMalfa would see right-leaning voters shaved and Democratic voters boosted in a shift that would make it likely a left-leaning candidate would prevail in each race.

In districts held by Democratic Reps. Dave Min, Mike Levin and Derek Tran, the party’s edge would be boosted to strengthen their hold on the seats, the source said.

Democratic members of California’s congressional delegation were briefed on the new map on Monday, according to a person familiar with the meeting who requested anonymity to discuss private conversations.

The move is reportedly a response to efforts by Texas Republicans to redraw House districts in order to strengthen the GOP hold on the chamber in 2026.

The proposal is being circulated at the same time that Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom has said he wants to advance partisan redistricting. He says he won’t move ahead if Texas pauses its efforts.

Newsom said he’d call a special election for the first week of November. Voters would weigh a new congressional map drawn by the Democratic-controlled Legislature.

“California will not sit by idly and watch this democracy waste away,” Newsom said Monday.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

