Saturday, January 11, 2025

Calif. Professor Celebrates Not Having White Students in Class

'This seems to be more about hating white people than it is about loving diversity...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Stanford University
Students walk on the Stanford University campus. / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) California State University, Long Beach (CSULB) Journalism Professor Jesus Ayala recently revealed the anti-white racism at the university by celebrating the fact that all students who enrolled in his fall 2024 journalism course were “students of color.”

The Campus Reform reported that the university published an article on Ayala’s work on Dec. 24, 2024, and shared his comments about his Journalism 482 course.

“100% of the students enrolled in JOUR 482 in fall 2024 are students of color,” Ayala stated. “In order to diversify TV newsrooms, we need to diversify newsroom pipelines. This is what makes [Beach TV News] special.”

CSULB’s official LinkedIn account also shared Ayala’s quote and a link to the article with almost 300,000 followers.

“The award-winning Beach TV News (BTVN) is making a splash in college journalism and providing a diverse pipeline in a field that’s becoming less diverse,” the university stated in its LinkedIn post.

CSULB also included Ayala’s biography on its website, describing him as “one of the most distinguished and decorated broadcast journalism professors in the country” and citing his multiple Emmy Awards.

“Prof. Ayala teaches courses in both English and Spanish and specializes in broadcast journalism, field producing, multimedia production, international reporting and reporting about race and ethnicity,” the university wrote. “In 2008, he covered Barack Obama’s historic presidential campaign as a [White House] pool producer.”

The recent news was not surprising to those who are familiar with anti-white racism on college and university campuses all around the country and the CSULB broadcast program that aligns itself with DEI propaganda.

CSULB President Jane Close Conoley delivered the “Black Lives Matter President’s Equity and Action Report” in August 2020 and “communicated to campus our critical mandate to diversify our faculty, staff and student body and ensure equitable opportunities for all faculty, staff and students.”

However, the university’s DEI goals contradict Proposition 209, which prohibits state actors from discriminating and granting “preferential treatment to any individual or group based on race, sex, color, ethnicity or national origin in the operation of public employment, public education or public contracting.” Every public institution in California, including CSULB, is required by law to comply with the proposition.

Conservatives on Twitter and in the comments section under the Gateway Pundit’s news article expressed their outrage over the discrimination against white people.

“This seems to be more about hating white people than it is about loving diversity,” Victor Nieves of the Pundit wrote.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
