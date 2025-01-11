Notre Dame Head Coach Shuts Down ESPN’s Race Narrative

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) The University of Notre Dame’s head football coach told the race-baiting ESPN reporter on Thursday that your skin color doesn’t matter and praised the team.

After Marcus Freeman’s team defeated Penn State University, the ESPN reporter used the race card to press Freeman to talk about how much his position as the “first black head coach to go to a national championship game in college football” meant to him. However, Freeman refused to accept one of the divisive leftist narratives.

“I’ve said this before: I don’t ever want to take attention away from the team. It is an honor, and I hope all coaches — minorities, black, Asian, white, it doesn’t matter, great people — continue to get opportunities to lead young men like this,” he said. “But this ain’t about me. This is about us. We’re going to celebrate what we’ve done because it’s so special.”

Conservatives on Twitter praised Freeman and criticized ESPN for its race-obsessed rhetoric.

“Great answer by Marcus Freeman. I wish ESPN would stop race-baiting. [Let’s] celebrate Notre Dame winning the Orange Bowl,” @andrewclune24 wrote.

Conservative political activist Robby Starbuck, famous for being the leader of successful boycotts of woke companies, also praised Freeman.

Founder of Turning Point USA, Charlie Kirk, also noted that “that answer right there is a big reason why he’s been successful.”

“ESPN just couldn’t resist making it about race… As I’ve said before, it’s time to move beyond this obsession with race. America is a land of opportunity, and we should focus on choosing the most qualified people for the job—regardless of race, religion, color or creed,” Rep. Wesley Hunt, R-Texas, wrote, stating that “ESPN’s fixation on race surprises no one.”

Founder of Outkick, Clay Travis, also criticized ESPN, pointing out that, instead of reporting that “Notre Dame just won its biggest game since 1988,” the network focuses on Freeman’s race.

“Terrible question but great response by Notre Dame’s head coach. Sports should bring people together, not separate,” @BrettFavre wrote.