Calif. Funds Org. that Gives Jobs Only to Women, ‘Gender Expansive Youth’

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) It was recently revealed that an agency of the California state government granted nearly $200,000 to an organization that constantly discriminates against men and straight people by hosting internships exclusively for women and “gender expansive” youth, which is a violation of anti-discrimination laws.

Syryn Records is a project of Girls Rock SB, a non-profit organization that’s received over $183,000 in grants from the California Arts Council, which is a state agency.

It was also revealed in a social media graphic from Syryn Records that the organization specified that, to qualify for a position at the company, a person “must self-identify as a girl, BIPOC, or gender expansive.”

An application for the internship program also said that applicants “must self-identify as female or gender-expansive,” before adding that “BIPOC humans are strongly encouraged to apply.”

“We’ve made it our mission to bring girls’, women’s and non-binary and gender-expansive youth’s creative dreams to life through inclusivity and diversity,” the record label said in a description of the company.

It also appears that Syryn Records has the same selection criteria for paid staff members.

“We need not 1, not 2, but 5 FEMALE AND GENDER-EXPANSIVE STAFF to help us run our next 15-week SYRYN RECORDS cohort. In case you haven’t heard, women and gender-expansive people are grossly underrepresented in the music industry,” the organization said.

One of the most recent grants to Girls Rock SB, which designated $38,000 to the organization for “creative youth development,” also acknowledged the anti-male and anti-straight politics of the organization that focuses on “gender-expansive youth.”

“The mission of Girls Rock SB (GRSB) is to empower girls, women, and gender-expansive youth through music education, the creative arts, community, and positive mentorship,” the project description said.

The leftist then continued exposing their perverted and hateful ideology.

“Our programs work to change the status quo of artistic spaces—especially the music industry, which lacks representation from female and gender-expansive voices, specifically from marginalized communities like women of color and LGBTQ+ people. Since launching in 2012, GRSB has provided immersive arts programs to more than 11,000 female-identifying and non-binary youth, approximately roughly ages 5–23, with a focus on marginalized and historically under-resourced communities,” the description said.