Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Joy Reid Claims ‘Billionaire Right’ Wants to Take Over Calif. And Make It An ‘Apartheid State’

'The billionaire Right knows that they cannot take California – home to Hollywood, San Francisco, and Kendrick Lamar – by culture...'

Joy Reid
Joy Reid / IMAGE: YouTube

(Headline USA) MSNBC’s Joy Reid claimed this week that the “billionaire Right” is trying to use the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles to take over California and turn it into an “apartheid state.”

Pointing the finger at so-called “vulture capitalists” who have taken aim at California Democrats over their mismanagement of the state, Reid insisted conservatives who are critical of California’s policies are lying to the public.

“The billionaire Right knows that they cannot take California – home to Hollywood, San Francisco, and Kendrick Lamar – by culture. So they’re looking to try to take it with lies and deceit and by fire,” she said.

To take California, though, Reid said Republicans will have to “drive out the brown people and the black and Asian people, or just sink them into the same apartheid they’ve created in Texas.”

If they succeed, she continued, “they will control enough electoral votes … to never have to worry about another presidential election.”

Reid took specific aim at Republicans’ criticism of Los Angeles’s diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, which included prioritizing “diverse” hires at the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Republicans are only attacking policies such as these, she claimed, so they can force “immigrants, pregnant women, victimized girls, and LGBTQ+ folks to live in fear.”

The unhinged rant from Reid comes just days after she bizarrely insisted President-elect Donald Trump’s transition to power after his sweeping November victory has been the “most violent” presidential transition in history.

“I hate to be the fly at the picnic table, but you can’t peacefully transfer power to an insurrectionist simply because it took them an extra four years to finish the job,” she said.

Predictably, Reid went on to cite the Jan. 6 Capitol riot — an event that occurred four years ago — as proof that Trump is still “violent.”

“From that date forward, and pretending that this is no longer what today means is, to put it lightly, an insult to every cop that was injured that day, every terrified congressional staffer and member, every Capitol worker who had to clean up the feces the Trump mob smeared on the wall, and to every decent notion anyone ever had about this country,” Reid whined.

Previous article
Special Counsel David Weiss Admits Hunter Biden Made Millions Off the Family Name
Next article
Trump to Create External Revenue Service for Tariffs

