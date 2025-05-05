Butler Man Who Allegedly Threatened to Kill Trump Identified as a Leftist

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) A federal grand jury has indicted a Butler, Pennsylvania man for threatening to assassinate President Donald Trump, billionaire Elon Musk, and other U.S. government officials this year. Butler is where Trump was shot and nearly killed last July.

Thursday’s indictment against Shawn Monper, 32, of Butler, came after the Justice Department already announced charges against him last month—charges stemming from comments he allegedly made on his YouTube account, “Mr. Satan,” including that “We just need to start killing people: Trump, Elon, all the heads of agencies Trump appointed.”

While Monper’s alleged intent to kill Trump was already known, last Thursday’s indictment reveals new information about him, including that he apparently identified as a leftist.

According to the indictment, Monper said on March 1 that he just bought a gun, and was “ready to kill Nazis.”

“Everyone arm yourselves now.. We need to kill them all, its [sic] the only way nazis go away,” Monper allegedly said again on March 17.

“The left needs to arm themselves. I have been buying 1 gun a month since the election, body armor, and ammo. I suggest you all do the same, nazi don’t just stop what they are doing, they need to die,” he said yet again on March 20.

Monper was arrested on April 11. According to the Butler Eagle, the FBI’s SWAT team was operating in Butler Township that same day. The Eagle later confirmed that the FBI SWAT team was taking down Monper.

On April 14, Monper’s lawyers filed a motion for him to be released from pretrial custody, arguing that he was a productive and peaceful community member.

“Mr. Monper has spent his entire life in the Butler County area, graduating from Butler Senior High School, and maintaining fulltime consistent employment at Walmart and Benbrook Medical Center (through Orloski Building Services) since shortly after high school graduation,” his lawyers argued.

“For the past six years, Mr. Monper has been ensuring the residents of Butler have access to well-stocked, fresh meat and produce. He wakes up just after 3:00 AM to work his shift from 4:00 AM to 1:00 PM and typically heads to bed just after 7:00 PM. The work is strenuous, and he is valued by colleagues and his manager,” they said.

“After work, he spends time with friends and loved ones partaking in bowling, Dungeons and Dragons, and video games. Mr. Monper does not engage in unlawful drug use and only on the rarest occasions consumes any alcohol. His life is defined by stability and routine.”

However, the presiding judge denied Monper’s request, and he remains in Butler County Jail. His arraignment is scheduled for Thursday in front of Magistrate Judge Maureen P. Kelly.

