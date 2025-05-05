Monday, May 5, 2025

Rwanda Confirms Early Talks to Host Deported US Migrants

The minister said the migrant deal between Rwanda and the U.S was consistent with Rwanda’s long-standing commitment to humanitarian cooperation…

Posted by Headline USA Editor
illegal immigratioin
The southern border is bracing for a surge of illegal immigrants. / PHOTO: AP

(Headline USA)  Rwanda confirmed on Monday that discussions were “underway” with the United States regarding a potential agreement to host deported migrants.

Rwanda’s Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe on Sunday told state media that the talks were in the “early stage.” When asked by The Associated Press on Monday, he confirmed the talks.

Nduhungirehe did not disclose the specifics of the potential deal for Rwanda, but previous local media reports suggest that the U.S would likely fund a program to have migrants integrated into the society through stipends and job assistance initiatives.

This wouldn’t be Rwanda’s first time hosting deported migrants. The East African nation previously had an agreement with the U.K. to host migrants. Plans for the initiative, including prepared accommodations, were in the final stages but the deal collapsed after the Labour Party took office in 2024.

Rwanda has faced allegations of human rights abuses and is currently in the process of brokering a peace deal with the neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo where Rwanda-backed M23 rebels have been behind attacks in the mineral rich eastern Congo region.

Nduhungirehe told state media on Sunday that Rwanda and Congo had already submitted their respective draft proposals, which will form the basis of a final peace agreement document expected to be signed in the U.S next month.

The minister said the migrant deal between Rwanda and the U.S was consistent with Rwanda’s long-standing commitment to humanitarian cooperation and the pursuit of migration solutions.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
How Much Is My Scrap Gold Worth?
Next article
Butler Man Who Allegedly Threatened to Kill Trump Identified as a Leftist

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com