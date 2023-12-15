Bull on Tracks Delays Morning Rail Traffic at New Jersey’s Newark Station

(Headline USA) A loose bull on the tracks at a New Jersey train station snarled rail traffic on Thursday.

NJ TRANSIT rail service is subject to up to 45 minute delays between Newark Penn and PSNY, due to Police activity near Newark Penn Station. NJ TRANSIT rail tickets and passes are being cross-honored by PATH and Hoboken, Newark Penn and 33rd Street New York. Police activity: pic.twitter.com/XrtIEK5ZGH — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) December 14, 2023

New Jersey Transit posted on Twitter, a photo of the horned bovine apparently standing on the tracks at Newark Penn Station.

“NJ TRANSIT rail service is subject to up to 45 minute delays between Newark Penn and PSNY, due to Police activity near Newark Penn Station,” said the tweet. “NJ TRANSIT rail tickets and passes are being cross-honored by PATH and Hoboken, Newark Penn and 33rd Street New York.”

As of Thursday morning it was unclear how the creature got there or if it had yet been captured.

Newark police said there were no injuries reported.

The transit agency wrote that service was delayed up to 45 minutes between Newark and Penn Station New York because of “police activity,” and posted a photo of the animal.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press