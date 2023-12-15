Quantcast
Thursday, December 14, 2023

Zeldin Assailant Receives 3 Yrs. Probation; Drunken Attack Not Politically Motivated

'David is a decorated veteran of the war on terror and has been found permanently disabled from his service...'

Posted by Editor 1
David Jakubonis
David Jakubonis, left, attacks U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, right, as he delivered a speech while campaigning for governor as New York's Republican candidate, in Perinton, N.Y. / IMAGE: WHEC-TV via AP

(Headline USA) A man who climbed onto a campaign event platform in upstate New York last year and accosted Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin received three years probation Thursday.

David Jakubonis approached the then-U.S. representative while carrying a keychain with two sharp points at a campaign rally near Rochester, New York in July 2022.

The two men struggled, and Jakubonis pulled Zeldin down before being subdued, according to prosecutors.

Jakubonis’ attorneys have said the U.S. Army veteran was drunk and was trying to get to the microphone.

New York voting registration records indicate that Jakubonis is not currently affiliated with any political party, and he has never donated to any candidates at the national level, according to the Federal Election Commission.

Jakubonis, 44, pleaded guilty in September to a misdemeanor charge of assaulting a federal officer, setting up the sentencing hearing Thursday. A judge allowed his release from jail to an alcohol treatment program in October.

Jakubonis’s attorney said his client “is not the same person” 17 months after the incident and has benefitted from counseling to address post-traumatic stress disorder and anxiety disorder.

“David is a decorated veteran of the war on terror and has been found permanently disabled from his service,” John DeMarco wrote in an email to the Associated Press.

“I believe those circumstances together with the support of former Congressman Zeldin [and] the criminal justice system got this disposition perfectly right.”

Jakubonis was deployed to Iraq in 2009 as a medical laboratory technician.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

Copyright 2023. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Boston Mayor: No Remorse for Racist Holiday Party That Excluded White Colleagues
Next article
Bull on Tracks Delays Morning Rail Traffic at New Jersey’s Newark Station

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com