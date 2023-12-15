Quantcast
Thursday, December 14, 2023

Prosecutor Accused of Interfering in Hunter Biden Probe Exits DOJ

'This is a common theme...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Joe and Hunter Biden
Joe and Hunter Biden / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) A former federal prosecutor accused of meddling in the criminal investigation into Hunter Biden has departed from the DOJ, the New York Post reported on Thursday. 

Lesley Wolf, a former Delaware assistant U.S. attorney, announced her departure during a behind-closed-doors deposition with the House Judiciary Committee in the impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden. 

Wolf faced accusations from IRS whistleblowers Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler of protecting Joe Biden when investigators mentioned the president’s name in the criminal probe of his embattled son. House Republicans and the whistleblowers contended that this was done in a political bid not to implicate Joe Biden in the investigation.

The same whistleblowers also alleged that Wolf had tipped off “individuals very close” to the Biden family about an FBI interview request. 

Citing these scathing accusations, House Republicans subpoenaed Wolf, who previously served as a chief deputy prosecutor under Special Counsel David Weiss. 

“Information available to the Committee suggests that you — either directly or by instructing others — are responsible for many of the decisions to deviate from standard investigative protocol during the Department’s investigation of Hunter Biden,” stated Jordan in a six-page letter to Wolf. 

The subpoena coincided with revelations from the House Ways and Means Committee that Wolf directed investigators to exclude any references to Joe Biden from a search warrant associated with the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

Shapley claimed on May 26 that Wolf made this decision due to concerns about the “optics” of potentially tying Joe Biden to the investigation.

He further mentioned that Wolf acknowledged the possible presence of information related to the probe in a guesthouse of Joe Biden, who was then a former vice president. Allegedly, Wolf informed Shapley that there was “no way we will get that approved.”

At one point, Wolf seemingly instructed the FBI to “redraft” an affidavit to eliminate any mention of “Political Figure 1,” referring to Joe Biden, as reported by the NY Post.

In an interview with Fox News, Ziegler conceded that the email served as a “one-off example” of concerns regarding investigative leads possibly linking to Joe Biden.

“The FBI agents who drafted that affidavit, they believed that they had sufficient evidence — probable cause — to support including Political Figure 1 in that affidavit,” Ziegler told Fox, according to the NY Post.

Copyright 2023. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Bull on Tracks Delays Morning Rail Traffic at New Jersey’s Newark Station

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com