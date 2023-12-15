Prosecutor Accused of Interfering in Hunter Biden Probe Exits DOJ

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) A former federal prosecutor accused of meddling in the criminal investigation into Hunter Biden has departed from the DOJ, the New York Post reported on Thursday.

Lesley Wolf, a former Delaware assistant U.S. attorney, announced her departure during a behind-closed-doors deposition with the House Judiciary Committee in the impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden.

Wolf faced accusations from IRS whistleblowers Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler of protecting Joe Biden when investigators mentioned the president’s name in the criminal probe of his embattled son. House Republicans and the whistleblowers contended that this was done in a political bid not to implicate Joe Biden in the investigation.

The same whistleblowers also alleged that Wolf had tipped off “individuals very close” to the Biden family about an FBI interview request.

Citing these scathing accusations, House Republicans subpoenaed Wolf, who previously served as a chief deputy prosecutor under Special Counsel David Weiss.

“Information available to the Committee suggests that you — either directly or by instructing others — are responsible for many of the decisions to deviate from standard investigative protocol during the Department’s investigation of Hunter Biden,” stated Jordan in a six-page letter to Wolf.

The subpoena coincided with revelations from the House Ways and Means Committee that Wolf directed investigators to exclude any references to Joe Biden from a search warrant associated with the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

Shapley claimed on May 26 that Wolf made this decision due to concerns about the “optics” of potentially tying Joe Biden to the investigation.

He further mentioned that Wolf acknowledged the possible presence of information related to the probe in a guesthouse of Joe Biden, who was then a former vice president. Allegedly, Wolf informed Shapley that there was “no way we will get that approved.”

At one point, Wolf seemingly instructed the FBI to “redraft” an affidavit to eliminate any mention of “Political Figure 1,” referring to Joe Biden, as reported by the NY Post.

In an interview with Fox News, Ziegler conceded that the email served as a “one-off example” of concerns regarding investigative leads possibly linking to Joe Biden.

“The FBI agents who drafted that affidavit, they believed that they had sufficient evidence — probable cause — to support including Political Figure 1 in that affidavit,” Ziegler told Fox, according to the NY Post.