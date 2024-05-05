Quantcast
Sunday, May 5, 2024

Buckle Up: Unveiling Trump’s Plan to Deport 20 Million Illegal Aliens

'We need officers, we need detention beds, we need transportation contracts...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Freeland, Mich., Wednesday, May 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) With illegal immigration remaining a pressing issue and signs of Donald Trump’s possible return to the White House, Americans may be eager for details on his promise of unprecedented deportation measures.

In a tell-all interview with Time magazine and past rallies, Trump pledged to deport between 15 and 20 million illegal aliens from the U.S.

Trump’s immigration plan is a response to the rampant influx of individuals illegally entering the U.S. during the Biden administration, with former immigration officials affirming its feasibility. 

“There’s probably between 15 and 20 million, given the number of people we’ve seen coming over,” said Erick Ruark, who leads research at immigration non-profit NumbersUSA. Ruark said the deportation of 20 million illegals is “not an unreasonable estimate.” 

Former ICE Acting Director Tom Homan declared that ICE has “systems in place that are very good at identifying people,” but cautioned that such an order would require funding from Congress. 

“A lot of that is going to be up to Congress … We need officers, we need detention beds, we need transportation contracts … because [we would have] more flights heading out of the country and more bus removals down to the border,” Homan added, according to the Post. 

“We would still prioritize criminals and national security threats first, they are the most dangerous for the country.” he continued. “But I would say no one is off the table. If you’re in this country illegally… then we’ll remove you.” 

Former ICE Chief-of-Staff Jon Feere emphasized the necessity of a comprehensive plan, saying, “This will require a whole government approach.” 

He added, “Every part of the government that has a nexus to immigration has a role to play here. From Health and Human Services, to the State Department, to US Citizenship and Immigration Services, every part of the government can assist in reducing illegal immigration.” 

Feere also predicted that ICE could be compelled to unilaterally act in localities that do not cooperate with federal immigration authorities. 

“ICE would prefer that all states and cities cooperate with federal law enforcement,” he said. “But those that choose not to are going to see an increase in operations within their communities. ICE will have no choice but to conduct large operations.” 

