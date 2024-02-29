Biden’s Latest Flip-Flop: Urging Sanctuary Cities to Turn Over Illegals

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Is this the end of sanctuary cities as we know them? The Biden White House might have some answers as it appears to reverse its stance on cities that shield illegal aliens by not handing them over to federal authorities.

The White House has strikingly called on sanctuary jurisdictions to turn over illegal aliens facing deportation to ICE, as reported by Fox News on Tuesday.

“We welcome local law enforcement’s support and cooperation in apprehending and removing individuals who pose a risk to national security or public safety,” a White House spokesperson claimed when pressed about the administration’s stance on sanctuary cities. The Biden spokesperson stated that the administration wants local jurisdictions to share information with ICE.

Such remarks mark a stark departure from the historical stance of Democratic administrations, including that of President Joe Biden, who, on his first months as president, prioritized the reversal of some high-profile immigration policies of his predecessor, former President Donald Trump.

Notably, Biden rescinded Trump’s 2017 executive order blocking DOJ and DHS grants to cities that do not collaborate with federal immigration authorities for the removal of illegal aliens.

In remarks to Fox, the White House touted the number of individuals deported. “Just since May 12, DHS has removed or returned more than 565,000 individuals — the vast majority of whom crossed the Southwest Border,” the spokesperson added. “565,000 removals and returns is more than every full fiscal year since 2013.”

New York City Eric Adams, a Democrat, coincidentally flirted with the idea of amending the city’s infamous sanctuary policies.

“We should not be allowing people who are repeatedly committing crimes to remain here and we cannot collaborate with ICE in the process,” Adams declared on Thursday during a press conference.

The White House’s and Adams’s remarks came after an illegal alien native of Venezuela faced charges for the brutal murder of a beloved Georgia nursing student.

Jose Antonio Ibarra, 26, allegedly murdered Laken Riley, 22, in a random attack after chasing her while she jogged in Athens, Georgia.

Ibarra entered the U.S. illegally in September 2022. He was paroled into the U.S. by the Biden administration and arrested by the NYPD on September 14, 2023, for “acting in a manner to injure a child less than 17 and a motor vehicle license violation.”

ICE had requested Ibarra be held, but the city did not comply. Ibarra made his way into Georgia, where he ultimately ended the life of Laken.