Brown University Accused of Removing Cameras to Evade ICE

(José Niño, Headline USA) A firestorm of controversy has engulfed Brown University following the mass shooting that took place last Saturday.

Critics are now questioning whether the prestigious institution deliberately disabled security cameras, inadvertently creating blind spots that allowed the shooter to escape detection.

According to the latest reports shared by Headline USA, the shooter was identified as Claudio Neves Valente, a 48-year-old Portuguese national. He has reportedly been found dead.

Conservative commentator Greg Price posted a video showing a tense moment when a Providence police press conference ended abruptly after a Latino Rhode Island radio host confronted officials. The journalist accused authorities of deliberately removing security cameras at Brown University because of sanctuary city laws designed to prevent recording of illegal aliens.

🚨 The Providence police press conference ended with a latino Rhode Island radio host accusing them of deliberately removing security cameras at Brown because of their sanctuary city law so that it wouldn't record illegal aliens. pic.twitter.com/wgHlBaFMKZ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 17, 2025

The confrontation occurred as Providence Mayor Brett Smiley and other officials fielded questions about the ongoing investigation. When pressed about the camera issue, officials refused to answer and immediately terminated the press conference, a response critics characterized as suspicious evasion.

The surveillance controversy deepened when Brown officials revealed the campus operates over 1,200 security cameras. Yet Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha claimed no cameras captured footage of the shooting because it occurred in an “old part” of the Barus & Holley engineering building constructed in 1965.

Price highlighted this glaring contradiction, noting that a university with an $8 billion endowment somehow failed to install cameras in a major academic building. “An official from Brown just said that there are over 1,200 cameras all over the campus. Yesterday, the Rhode Island Attorney General said that there were no cameras where the shooting happened because it was an old part of the building. These people are a bunch of clowns,” Price wrote.

An official from Brown just said that there are over 1,200 cameras all over the campus. Yesterday, the Rhode Island Attorney General said that there were no cameras where the shooting happened because it was an old part of the building. These people are a bunch of clowns. pic.twitter.com/v1qiMewg8c — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 17, 2025

Additional failures compounded the investigation’s problems. Twitter user Alex Lace noted that the suspect walked directly past a Brown University campus police car after the attack, yet investigators obtained no footage because the patrol vehicles lack dash cameras. “Brown University shooting suspect casually WALKED RIGHT PAST a campus police car after the attack… But their patrol cars HAVE NO DASH CAMS?! No footage to capture him? This is unacceptable!” Lace wrote.

🚨 WTF: Brown University shooting suspect casually WALKED RIGHT PAST a campus police car after the attack… But their patrol cars HAVE NO DASH CAMS?! No footage to capture him? This is unacceptable! pic.twitter.com/cgrXsVT2bF — Alec Lace (@AlecLace) December 17, 2025

Providence Police Chief Col. Oscar Perez admitted during a press briefing he was unsure whether Brown University police cruisers even carry dash cameras, leaving investigators without potentially crucial evidence.

The most damning evidence emerged when Right Angle News Network revealed that Brown University received a letter in August 2025 from over 30 human rights and digital privacy organizations urging the institution to disable CCTV surveillance systems. The coalition, led by Fight for the Future, sent letters to 150 colleges including Brown demanding they ban facial recognition technology and disable campus surveillance.

BREAKING – A newly revealed letter points to confirmation of journalists’ accusations that Brown University disabled its campus CCTV cameras in August at the request of anti‑ICE groups to protect leftist protesters and illegals pic.twitter.com/B8MzibRpjI — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) December 18, 2025

The activists argued that surveillance infrastructure would be weaponized by the Trump administration to deport illegal alien students and punish protesters. Critics now believe Brown capitulated to these demands, creating the surveillance blind spots that hampered the shooter investigation.

According to CNN, investigators continue searching for older footage that might show the Neves Valentes’movements in days before the attack.

Fox News reported that while the engineering building allegedly lacked cameras due to age, Brown’s president resides in a home built decades earlier that appears fully equipped with modern security systems.

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino