Saturday, May 9, 2026

Brian Glenn, Mr. MTG, Bids Farewell to DC Too

Glenn confirmed his resignation in a heartfelt post on X Thursday, temporarily pausing a 37-year career in television and journalism.

Posted by Luis Cornelio
FILE - The Capitol dome on Capitol Hill is seen through a glass structure in Washington, on April 6, 2011. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Conservative journalist Brian Glenn is calling it quits.

Glenn, a White House correspondent for Real America’s Voice, is set to resign from his job Friday as he prepares to marry former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., in the Peach State.

Glenn confirmed his resignation in a heartfelt post on X Thursday, temporarily pausing a 37-year career in television and journalism.

Most recently, however, Glenn gained national attention through his relationship and subsequent engagement to Greene, the former MAGA firebrand whose public fallout with President Donald Trump dominated conservative political circles.

“If someone would’ve told me back in 1989 when I accepted my first job in television that one day I would be standing in the Oval Office at the White House, I wouldn’t have believed you,” Glenn wrote on social media.

He added that he will “always support America First policies and look forward to the future with the love of my life, MTG.”

Alongside his post was a picture of Glenn standing near what appeared to be the aftermath in Butler, Pa., where Trump narrowly escaped an assassination attempt.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Glenn said he told Greene this week that he would abruptly quit his job.

“I woke up on a Sunday morning, early, I got in my recliner, got my coffee and I was just looking out the window. I have a lot of clarity early in the morning,” he said.

Greene reportedly joined him that morning and asked what he was doing.

“I said, ‘Well, I’m just thinking.’ And she’s like, ‘Thinking about what?’ I’m like, ‘I’m gonna resign.’ And she was like, ‘From work?’ I’m like, ‘Yep,’” Glenn continued.

Asked when, Glenn replied: “Today.”

Meanwhile, Greene welcomed the move, announcing her support on X.

“I’m so proud of Brian and truly don’t have enough words to say how grateful I am for him. What an incredible journey and career!!” she wrote. “There is no one like Brian Glenn. I’m so looking forward to the next chapter of our lives and a future together.”

His departure was also met with dozens of well wishes from voices across conservative media and Washington, D.C.

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