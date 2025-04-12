BREAKING: Satanic Cultist Conspired to Assassinate Trump

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) A Wisconsin teenager who allegedly killed his mother and stepfather in February has now reportedly been implicated in an assassination plot against President Donald Trump. Furthermore, the teenager was involved in the infamous Satanic terror cult the Order of Nine Angles, according to newly filed court records.

The teenager, Nikita Casap, 17, had already been arrested in February for allegedly killing his mother, Tatiana Casap, and stepfather, Donald Mayer, at their village of Waukesha.

Apparently, the FBI learned of his assassination plot against Trump while searching his electronic devices. Fox 6 in Milwaukee obtained the search warrant and reported on its contents on Friday.

“According to the warrant, investigators uncovered material on Casap’s cellphone related to ‘The Order of Nine Angels,’” Fox 6 reported. “The warrant also said Casap paid for, at least in part, ‘a drone and explosives to be used as a weapon of mass destruction to commit an attack.’”

“Further investigation into Casap’s cellphone revealed images and communications that referenced a ‘self-described manifesto regarding assassinating the president, making bombs, and terrorist attacks.’ The plan and communications went back months. The warrant said Casap talked about his plans with other people who encouraged and helped him in the process.”

According to Fox 6, Casap also had a three-page apparent manifesto entitled “Accelerate the Collapse.” That document reportedly called for a “a political revolution in the United States” to “save the white race” from “Jewish controlled” politicians.

“The document contained images of Adolf Hitler with the text ‘HAIL HITLER HAIL THE WHITE RACE HAIL VICTORY,’” Fox 6 reported.

“An excerpt from the three-page document specifically referenced President Donald Trump and said ‘getting rid of the president and perhaps the vice president’ is ‘guaranteed to bring in some chaos.’ It later said: ‘Point being this manifesto is specifically for the attack that targets Trump.’”

The search warrant further showed that FBI agents interviewed one of Casap’s classmages, who said he planned to kill his parents but didn’t have a gun. The classmate also reportedly told the FBI that Casap was in contact with someone in Russia and was “planning to overthrow the government of the United States and assassinate President Trump.”

Headline USA has reported extensively on the terrorist activities of O9A, as well as its offshoot, the sex abuse network 764.

Satanism’s Threat to Western Society

According to the Justice Department, Satanic accelerationist groups such as the Order of the Nine Angles, 764 and their various offshoots have a terroristic goal: They want to corrupt the youth, which will accelerate the collapse of Western society.

In recent months, the DOJ has begun to treat Satanic accelerationist groups as gangs, warning the public of the threat they pose to teenagers in particular. Last month, after 764 member Richard “Rabid” Densmore was sentenced Thursday to 30 years imprisonment for sexually exploiting a child, the DOJ warned the public that “this case represents a new and depraved threat against our kids.”

“Members of 764 gain notoriety by systematically targeting, grooming, and extorting victims through online social media platforms. Members demand that victims engage in and share media of self-mutilation, sexual acts, harm to animals, acts of random violence, suicide, and murder, all for the purpose of accelerating chaos and disrupting society and the world order,” the DOJ said last month in a press release.

At least two school shootings have been linked to O9A and 764 in recent months.

The first shooting occurred in January, when a 17-year-old black student named Solomon Henderson allegedly opened fire—killing a female student and wounding one other before killing himself.

Henderson apparently operated the Twitter/X account @GroidCell, which is linked to the Satanic 764 pedophile network. His manifesto also claimed that he had connections with other school shooters, including 15-year-old Natalie Rupnow, who opened fire during a study hall last December.

NEW: Footage reveals the aftermath of Wednesday's high school shooting, which appears to be conducted by a 17-year-old black teenager who was interested in Satanic accelerationism.

The footage is mostly a black screen, due to the camera being on the floor. Commotion can be heard… pic.twitter.com/8pvmkfkTna — Headline USA (@HeadlineUSA) January 22, 2025

Before the Henderson and Rupnow shootings, Headline USA revealed that the Order of Nine Angles was likely behind the arson of three African American Baptist churches in 2019.

Along with being known for Satanism, O9A has been in the news in recent years due to its links to right-wing extremism. O9A fomented several neo-Nazi terrorist plots over the last several years, an O9A-linked neo-Nazi participated in the 2017 Charlottesville Unite the Right rally, and one of the network’s leaders, Joshua Caleb Sutter—the one who started the abovementioned Tempel ov Blood—was revealed to be a longtime FBI informant.

According to the DOJ, the 764 group was an offshoot of O9A. The 764 cult “represents a radical shift in the group to specifically target children and use [child porn] and videos depicting animal cruelty, self-harm, and other acts of violence to accelerate chaos in society,” the DOJ said last year.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.