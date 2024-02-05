Bragg Says Video Evidence Not Enough to Jail Illegals Who Beat Cops

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has defended the decision to release, without bail, four illegal aliens accused of brutally assaulting two NYPD officers.

During a press conference, Bragg claimed that at the time of the arrest, the evidence was limited to surveillance video.

“In Manhattan, we don’t tolerate or accept assaults on police officers. I watched the tape this week. Despicable behavior. It sickened me and outraged me,” he said, as reported by CBS News.

NEW: New York City District Attorney Alvin Bragg is defending his decision to let the illegals go who allegedly beat up NYPD officers, says the video evidence wasn’t enough. Insane. The illegal immigrants involved in the incident have since reportedly fled to CA. “In a court… pic.twitter.com/HGPGQxf24m — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 4, 2024

“While the video is shocking and disturbing, in order to secure convictions in a court of law, it is essential that we conclusively identify each defendant,” he added.

Bragg, facing criticism after the video surfaced of four individuals assaulting two NYPD officers, claimed prosecutors needed to be certain they were arresting the correct individuals.

“In a court of law, our profound obligation is to make sure we have right people charged with the right crimes. I don’t think New Yorkers want to charge the wrong person,” Bragg said.

Democrat DA Alvin Bragg repeatedly refuses to answer questions on why the illegal immigrants accused of brutally attacking NYPD officers were released. “Why were those migrants released?” “Do you regret it? Do you regret letting these migrants free?” pic.twitter.com/lxSNsgwV0N — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 2, 2024

On the other hand, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and Attorney General Letitia James both asserted that the individuals should have been held without bail due to the severity of the alleged crimes.

“My number one priority is protecting the people of this state, and any time there’s an assault on a police officer, which is a very serious offense, it is bail eligible, and bail should be sought,” Hochul said.

Nothing to do with the content of this vid, but Kathy Hochul gives off such unreal South Buffalo vibes pic.twitter.com/um1i4Y98zT — Mike Viola (@mf_viola) February 2, 2024

James echoed Hochul’s remarks, saying, “Bail should have been set on those individuals. It was a serious felony and bail should have been set. Why it was not set, I do not know.”

CBS News reported that law enforcement officials suggested that the four individuals might have fled the city. Bragg countered this, claiming there was no evidence of “any flight.”

Local officials, including New York City Mayor Eric Adams, have called on the Biden administration to secure the border.

The accused illegal aliens are scheduled to reappear on Feb. 20; it isn’t immediately clear whether they will return, CBS News reported.

A 2022 guidance issued by Bragg on bail has emerged online, calling for non-bail unless the individuals were charged with homicide or the death of a person.

“There is a presumption of pre-trial non-incarceration for every case except those with charges of homicide or the death of a victim,” the Bragg memo claimed.