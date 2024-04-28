Biden Laughs at Cocaine Joke from ‘A**’-Kisser Colin Jost in WH Dinner

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) President Joe Biden couldn’t hold his laughter when comedian Colin Jost suggested that he might have dabbled in the infamous cocaine discovered at the White House in July 2023.

The joke came during Biden’s appearance at the 2024 White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday evening, where he received praises and was subjected to some jokes from the legacy media, including Jost, whom some accused of “*ss” kissing during the event.

During his monologue, which ranged from soft banter to slight jabs aimed at Biden, Jost broached the topic of the cocaine scandal, as seen in clips shared by the Media Research Center.

“The last time I was in D.C., I left my cocaine at the White House. Luckily, the president was able to put it to good use for his State of the Union,” Jost quipped, echoing insinuations that Biden might have resorted to some enhancer for his 2024 State of the Union address.

“Of course, the president doesn’t call it cocaine,” Jost added. “He calls it high-speed rail.”

Colin Jost, kissing Biden’s ass at the #WHCD: “The last time I was in DC, I left my cocaine at the WH. Luckily, the President was able to put it to good use for his State of the Union…Of course, the President doesn’t call it cocaine. He calls a high-speed rail by the way. Can… pic.twitter.com/47FgHI4B0p — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 28, 2024

Expanding on the cocaine jest, Jost remarked, “By the way, can you blame the guy for turning to cocaine? He must be exhausted: orchestrating for four separate trials against his rival; rigging the Super Bowl; and gearing up to steal a second election.”

“Wow. Biden laughed,” he remarked, glancing at the president, who sported a broad smile.

Earlier in his monologue, Jost took a swipe at Biden’s lackluster support among black Americans leading up to the 2024 general election.

“Like many of you here tonight I pretend to do news on TV,” Jost began, alluding to his Saturday Night Live segment, which he co-hosts with black comedian Michael Shay.

“My Weekend Update co-anchor Michael Shay was going to join me here tonight but in solidarity with President Biden, I decided to lose all my black support,” he quipped.

COLIN JOST: “My Weekend Update co-anchor, Michael Che, was going to join me here tonight — but in solidarity with President Biden, I decided to lose all my Black support” pic.twitter.com/YG0DvqFSFC — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 28, 2024

Throughout his monologue, Jost scolded Republicans, mocking former President Donald Trump, RNC co-chair Lara Trump and Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.

In response to the jokes, Trump took to Truth Social on Sunday morning to voice his thoughts: “The White House Correspondents’ Dinner was really bad. Colin Jost BOMBED, and Crooked Joe was an absolute disaster! Doesn’t get much worse than this!”