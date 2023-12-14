Boston Mayor Retracts Accidental Invites to Holiday Party for ‘Electeds of Color’

(Molly Bruns, Headline USA) A staffer for Boston Mayor Michelle Wu mistakenly sent all of the city councilors an email invitation to a holiday party exclusively for “electeds of color.”

Wu’s director of City Council relations, Denise DosSantos, sent the email inviting them “and a guest to the Electeds of Color Holiday Party,” quickly followed up by another email apologizing for inviting more people than intended, according to the Boston Herald.

The mayor’s office neglected to issue an apology for the invitation’s blatant racism.

“I wanted to apologize for my previous email regarding a Holiday Party for tomorrow,” DosSantos said in the follow up.

“I did send that to everyone by accident, and I apologize if my email may have offended or came across as so,” she continued. “Sorry for any confusion this may have caused.”

Several of Wu’s constituents reacted to the invitation on Twitter, flabbergasted by the outright racism against whites and subsequent non-apology.

“Do they have any idea that this is actually morally wrong?” one user asked.

“Democrats never change do they?” Another user quipped.

Some City Council members took no issue with the invitation.

“Your email should not offend anyone and there is absolutely no confusion,” said Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson, a self-identified African immigrant and Muslim-American woman, who did receive and invitation. “Just like there are groups that meet based on shared interests or cultural backgrounds, it’s completely natural for elected officials of color to gather for a holiday celebration.”

Fellow Councilor Frank Baker, a white man and one of just a few conservatives, described the situation as “unfortunate and divisive,” but did not take offense to the lack of invitation.

“I don’t really get offended too easily,” Baker said. “To offend me, you’re going to have to do much more than not invite me to a party.”

It was not clear if Wu permitted her white husband to attend the event.