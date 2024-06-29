Quantcast
Friday, June 28, 2024

Border Patrol Union Denies Biden’s Lies about Endorsement

'To be clear, we never have and never will endorse Biden...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Joe Biden walks with U.S. Border Patrol agents along a stretch of the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso Texas, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) During the June 27, 2024, presidential debate, the National Border Patrol Council (NBPC), which represents approximately 18,000 agents and support personnel, said they never did and never will endorse Joe Biden.

“We worked very hard to get a bipartisan agreement that not only changed all of that, [but it also] made sure that we were never in a situation where you had no circumstance where they could come across the border with the number of border police there are now,” Biden said in response to the question of why Americans should trust him to solve the current invasion of the country by illegal aliens, Blaze Media reported.

After saying that his administration “significantly” increased the number of asylum officers, Biden added that the Border Patrol endorsed him.

This claim turned out to be a lie after the union itself denied the endorsement.

“To be clear, we never have and never will endorse Biden,” the NBPC wrote.

It is possible that Biden may have wanted to refer to the union’s lukewarm support of the February Senate bill. However, the support of the bill could barely be described as even lukewarm, since the union referred to the legislation as “not perfect” but “far better” than nothing.

“Biden claimed this morning that Congressional Republicans have blocked his hiring of thousands of Border Patrol Agents. In reality, Republicans have actually funded more agents in recent appropriations bills in spite of Biden — not because of him,” the union wrote in an earlier post while wishing Donald Trump “luck” in the debate.

