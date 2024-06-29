Hypocrite Newsom Attacks Trump While His Own Sex Scandal Resurfaces

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) California Gov. Gavin Newsom came under fire on Friday for attacking former President Donald Trump over Stormy Daniels’ claims, all while having survived his own sex scandal during his tenure as mayor of San Francisco.

In 2007, Newsom’s mayorship nearly crumbled after he was exposed for having an affair with one of his aide’s wives. Additionally, Newsom faced intense scrutiny after it was revealed that his office paid $10,000 in taxpayer dollars to the woman involved.

The scandal began when Ruby Rippey-Tourk admitted to having an affair with Newsom in 2005, during her time as Newsom’s appointment secretary. As reported by the New York Times, her husband, Alex Tourk, was running Newsom’s re-election campaign at the time.

Newsom infamously admitted to the affair during a press conference. “I want to make it clear that everything you’ve heard and read is true and I am deeply sorry about that,” Newsom said at the time.

Gavin Newsom is IMO going to be the Democrat presidential nominee. Last night he falsely accused DJT of having relations with Stormy Daniels. Remember, @GavinNewsom cheated on his wife with his aide and was then forced to apologize publicly for it.pic.twitter.com/7WXpoqLvZ9 — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 28, 2024

“I’ve hurt someone I cared deeply about, Alex Tourk, his friends and family, and that it’s something that I have to live with and something that I am deeply sorry for,” the then-mayor added. “I’m also sorry that I let the people of San Francisco down.”

Fast forward to Thursday, and Newsom attacked Trump over allegations of an affair with Stephanie Clifford, known as Stormy Daniels.

“When you use the words, ‘I didn’t have sex with a porn star” you’re not winning, you’re losing,” Newsom said during a cable news interview, referencing Trump’s defense during the CNN debate.

When you have to say “I didn’t have sex with a porn star” you’re not winning the campaign — you’re losing. pic.twitter.com/kB0wQjw5Xl — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 28, 2024

No evidence has ever been produced to support Daniels’ claims that she had an affair with Trump.

In fact, Daniels owes Trump over $620,000 in legal fees after she unsuccessfully sued him for defamation.

Trump’s defense during the CNN debate came after President Joe Biden accused him of lacking morals. However, Biden himself has faced allegations of sexual misconduct from his former Senate aide, Tara Reade. Reade alleged that then-Sen. Biden placed his fingers on her private parts.

🚨 BREAKING: Joe Biden sexual assault accuser Tara Reade (@ReadeAlexandra) hints at possible Congressional investigation into Joe Biden accusations: "I did reach out and say I wanted to go under oath— that I would testify in Congress. I have received a response. We are going to… pic.twitter.com/7NCvDOBood — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 22, 2023

She has provided evidence of the alleged assault and is one of eight women who have come forward with similar accusations against Biden, alleging inappropriate kissing, hugging and touching.

The president’s daughter, Ashley Biden, has expressed concerns about possible childhood sexual molestation.

In her infamous diary, she recounted having showers with Biden, which she described as “probably not appropriate.”