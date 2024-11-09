Quantcast
Border Patrol Seizes .50 Cal Rifles, Others at Southern Border

'Our CBP officers remain alert and keen to disrupt illegal activity that compromises safety and security within our communities...'

The border between the United States and Mexico, at right, cuts through the Sonoran Desert at the base of the Baboquivari Mountains, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, near Sasabe, Ariz. The desert region located in the Tucson sector just north of Mexico is one of the deadliest stretches along the international border with rugged desert mountains, uneven topography, washes and triple-digit temperatures in the summer months. This section of the border consists of wall, bollards or no barrier at all and has become a corridor of choice for migrants who don't turn themselves in right after crossing or apply for protection legally. (AP Photo/Giovanna Dell'Orto)

(Cameron Arcand, The Center Square) Numerous firearms were confiscated at the southern border in Arizona last Friday.

United States Customs and Border Protection announced that Area Port of San Luis officials seized “high-powered assault weapons” from a 28-year-old American citizen crossing the border through the legal port of entry.

“Preventing the smuggling of these weapons into Mexico undoubtedly saved lives,” Chris Leon, Area Port Director for San Luis, said in a statement.

“Our CBP officers remain alert and keen to disrupt illegal activity that compromises safety and security within our communities on both sides of the border,” Leon continued.

Specifically, CBP said “five AK-47 rifles” and “two 50-caliber rifles” – along with multiple “ammunition magazines” for both – were hidden inside the a Chevrolet SUV, which was also taken away by federal authorities.

The suspect was then passed along to Homeland Security Investigations.

Seizures of drugs, such as fentanyl and meth, and weapons are a frequent occurrence along the southern border.

With the upcoming change in presidential administrations, the nation is watching how border policies will change when it comes to seizing illicit goods and stopping illegal immigration. Arizona has particularly hard hit by the border crisis, with over 565,000 migrant encounters in fiscal year 2024 alone, as well as a high volume of seizures as legal ports.

