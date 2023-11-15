Quantcast
Friday, November 17, 2023

Report: Border Crisis Could Cost U.S. Taxpayers $451 Billion

'It is unconscionable for Secretary Mayorkas and President Biden to force the American people to pick up the tab for the crisis their border policies created...'

Posted by Editor 1
Illegal border crossers who were spotted on surveillance cameras
Illegal border crossers who were spotted on surveillance cameras / PHOTO: The Center Square

(Steve Wilson, The Center Square) The influx of illegal immigrants across the country’s southern border could cost taxpayers $451 billion, a report released Monday by the House Homeland Security Committee said.

The fourth report released by the committee said that the tab includes housing, education, property damage done by migrants, law enforcement and health-care costs.

A report from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services showed that “emergency services for undocumented aliens” added up to $7 billion in fiscal 2021 and $5.4 billion in fiscal 2022, with illegals receiving at least $8 billion in improper Medicaid payouts (10% of the nation’s total of $80 billion).

Migrants are also putting a strain on the nation’s criminal justice infrastructure, with the cost adding up to $8.95 billion in fiscal 2022.

“It is unconscionable for Secretary [Alejandro] Mayorkas and President [Joe] Biden to force the American people to pick up the tab for the crisis their border policies created,” Committee Chairman Mark Green, R-Tenn., said in a news release.

“Communities across this country, from the smallest border town to our largest city, are dealing with depleted emergency resources, public housing crises, overwhelmed public-school systems, damaged or destroyed property, and overwhelming law enforcement costs—burdens these hardworking taxpayers were never prepared for, and should not be forced to pay,” Green added. “Today’s report outlines the devastating costs of refusing to enforce our nation’s laws and reaffirms the Homeland majority’s urgent demand for Biden and Mayorkas to end the failed policies that are threatening to bankrupt our cities and states.”

The Federation for American Immigration Reform estimated that in the 2021-2022 school year, 5.1 million public school students (6.5% of the total) were the children of migrants. Most of them (3.8 million) qualify as limited English proficiency students, costing taxpayers $59 billion, while those not classified as LEP learners cost taxpayers $16.9 billion.

Copyright 2023. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
POLL: Nearly 60% of U.S. Muslims Say Hamas ‘Somewhat Justified’ in Israel Attack
Next article
Big if True: Rep. Higgins Claims FBI Sent Busloads of Informants to Storm Capitol on Jan. 6

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com