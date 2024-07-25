REPORT: Border Agents Told to Clean Up Immigrant Mess Before Kamala’s Only Visit

(Headline USA) Border agents were told to clear illegal immigrants and clean up trash along a section of the southern border during Vice President Kamala Harris’s one and only trip to the region, according to the New York Post.

Harris was tasked by President Joe Biden with overseeing the border crisis in 2021, and quickly came under fire from Republicans for her inept handling of the crisis and her refusal to even visit affected parts of the country.

Harris finally went to El Paso Sector on June 25, 2021, along with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and several Democratic members of Congress.

Before her arrival, agents on the ground were told to start moving immigrants out of holding facilities to downplay the severity of the crisis for the cameras.

“They rented out a ton of hotels and we spent hours moving out bodies. The kids that remained, we had to braid their hair,” one agent said, adding that the agents “made jokes about how the building was more secure than the whole border was.”

Agents were even tasked with cleaning up the nearby city.

“They did a cleanup on the streets from all the people that they were releasing that were staying on the streets of downtown,” a second agent said.

When Harris arrived, she “had zero interest in really seeing anything,” said another former Border Patrol official who was present during Harris’s trip.

“It was rushed,” the official added.

Millions of illegal immigrants have crossed into the country through the El Paso Sector since Harris’s visit. She has not returned to the southern border since.

Former President Donald Trump slammed Harris over her immigration record this week.

“She visited the border a single time, far away from the epicenter of the invasion,” he noted.

“You don’t even call it a visit,” he added. “She went to a place that has no problem, and was there for a very short period of time. So essentially, she never visited the border as we know it.”