Bondi to File ‘Charges’ against Hochul, Letitia James for Violation of Federal Immigration Laws

Editor’s note: While the Justice Department characterized its action against New York as “charges,” the case is civil and not criminal.

( ) Attorney General Pamela Bondi announced the Department of Justice has filed civil charges against the state of New York, citing the state’s failure to comply with federal law in enforcing immigration laws.

In the lawsuit, Bondi specifically named Gov. Kathy Hochul, New York Attorney General Letitia James and Mark Schroder, the New York commissioner of the Department of Motor Vehicles .

Bondi announced the lawsuit during a Wednesday evening news conference at the DOJ. She claims state officials failed to listen after the DOJ sued the state of Illinois for not complying with federal immigration laws.

“As you know, we sued Illinois, and New York didn’t listen,” Bondi told reporters. “So now, you’re next.”

The attorney general accused New York of prioritizing “illegal aliens over American citizens.”

Bondi lamented the flow of immigration and the dangers it poses to communities.

“Millions of illegal aliens with violent records have flooded into our communities, bringing violence and deadly drugs with them,” said the attorney general.

Bondi warned other states that they will be next and that they aren’t complying with federal immigration law.

“If you don’t comply with federal law, we will hold you accountable. We did it to Illinois. Strike one. Strike two is New York, and if you are a state not complying with federal law, you’re next. Get ready,” she said.

The attorney general referenced New York’s green light laws, which she claims are “giving a green light to any illegal alien in New York.”

She explained the hurdles law enforcement officers face with the green light law.

“Law enforcement officers cannot check their identity if they pull them over, law enforcement officers do not have access to their background, and if these great men and women pull over someone and don’t have access to their background, they have no idea who they’re dealing with,” Bondi said.

The immigration issue has become a lightning rod in New York, specifically New York City. Mayor Eric Adams is beginning to pivot on the issue. He began raising alarms about the strain the crisis has had on the city.

The state and city have noted significant financial strains stemming from housing and providing services caring for the migrants.

The Office of the New York State Comptroller reported that in the 2025-2026 Executive Budget Financial Plan, the state plans to spend $4.3 billion between fiscal years 2022-2023 through 2025-2026 on emergency spending for migrants. “Emergency spending for asylum seekers totaled $1.66 billion” through Jan. 31, 2025.

Meanwhile, New York City has recorded expenditures of $1.47 billion in fiscal year 2023, $3.75 billion in 2024 and $1.74 billion in 2025, although the comptrollers acknowledged that FY 2025 expenses are not yet final.

In addition to financial strain, New York has had its fair share of issues with migrant crime – specifically the Venezuelan gang, Tren de Aragua, which has been designated as a foreign terrorist organization.

According to ICE, the Tren de Aragua gang is known for engaging in various criminal activities, such as drug trafficking and violent crimes – including murder.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem revealed earlier on Wednesday that FEMA spent $59 million to house migrants in luxury New York City hotels, including the Roosevelt, which housed migrant violent gang members.

Noem disclosed that the hotel, at the expense of taxpayers, was being used as a base of operations for the violent gang and served as a residence to the convicted killer of Laken Riley.

Some of the gang members were tied to assaults on New York Police Department officers in Times Square last year. The attack garnered national outrage after four of the Venezuelan migrants indicted in the attack were apprehended by federal law enforcement but were released without deportation.

Hochul released a lengthy statement following the announcement and defended the state’s immigration policies, while claiming the lawsuit is a publicity stunt.

“Here are the facts: our current laws allow federal immigration officials to access any DMV database with a judicial warrant. That’s a common-sense approach that most New Yorkers support. But there’s no way I’m letting federal agents, or Elon Musk’s shadowy DOGE operation, get unfettered access to the personal data of any New Yorker in the DMV system like 16-year-old kids learning to drive and other vulnerable people.

“New York is proud that immigrants from across the globe come here searching for a better life — people like my grandparents who left Ireland looking for the American dream. We welcome law-abiding individuals who want to work, pay taxes and contribute to our communities, while at the same time protecting the public safety of all New Yorkers by cracking down on violent criminals.