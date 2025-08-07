Wednesday, August 6, 2025

Bob Mueller Has Reportedly Lived in Memory-Care Facility for Years

Lesser known is the fact that Mueller also ran a program to stage neo-Nazi rallies throughout the country when he was FBI director in the mid-2000s....

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Robert Mueller
Robert Mueller / AP Photo

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Former Special Counsel Bob Mueller has been living in a memory-care facility for several years, RealClearInvestigations reported Wednesday.

Mueller, also a former FBI director, led the federal probe into the debunked and fabricated allegations of collusion between President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign and the Russian government. The investigation spanned from 2017 to 2019, consuming nearly the entirety of Trump’s first term.

Lesser known is the fact that Mueller also ran a program to stage neo-Nazi rallies throughout the country when he was FBI director in the mid-2000s. Headline USA exposed Mueller’s program in an investigation last year.

RealClearInvestigations reporter Paul Sperry broke the news on X, writing that “sources tell me Mueller has been living in a memory-care facility for the past few years.”

Sperry’s report came shortly after the House Oversight Committee subpoenaed Mueller to appear for a Sept. 2 deposition regarding the FBI’s decades-old investigation into Jeffrey Epstein.

“The committee is seeking information Mueller may know about Epstein from overseeing the FBI during the pedophile’s 2005 Florida prostitution case, a matter in which the FBI eventually intervened,” the Daily Mail  reported. “Many critics have said Epstein’s sentence in that case was too lenient.”

