Epstein-Tied Billionaire Buys Obama Vacation Home

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) A trust tied to billionaire retail magnate Les Wexner—who was also closely linked to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein—has purchased a Martha’s Vineyard estate once visited by former President Barack Obama.

The $37 million sale was first reported by the New York Post on Tuesday. Wexner, the head of L Brands and founder of Victoria’s Secret, had a long association with Epstein, who served as Wexner’s as his financial adviser until 2007. Wexner infamously granted Epstein power of attorney, and Epstein’s alleged to have used his Victoria Secret ties to lure women into his sex-trafficking business.

The estate, known as Blue Heron Farm, spans 28.5 acres. It was reportedly off the market for more than a decade, “following an extensive transformation under its previous owners, British architect Norman Foster and his wife, Elena Ochoa Foster.”

The Fosters had bought the home in 2011 $22.4 million. But for three conservative years,

beginning in 2009, Obama and his family spent their summers there. They allegedly paid

$50,000 a week to rent the expansive compound.

“The estate includes a 7,000-square-foot main residence with a wraparound porch, plus a

guesthouse, a design studio, a gym, a tennis court, equestrian facilities and a private dock,” the Post reported.

“A barn originally constructed in Pennsylvania over 150 years ago now anchors the entry drive.”

Under Foster’s tenure, a new pool house was added, echoing the clean lines of his firm’s more urban projects, including London’s Gherkin and the new Wembley Stadium,” they added.

Foster once joked that Obama wanted to continue renting the property after the Fosters

purchased it in 2011.

He ultimately told the Obamas: “Sadly, no.