Black American Who Fled to Ghana over Racism Now Wants to Return

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) A black American woman who allegedly moved to Ghana to flee what she described as “white racism” in the U.S. is now begging to come back. The issue? Africa isn’t the safe haven she quite imagined.

The unnamed woman went viral Tuesday after several conservative pages shared a video of her unleashing a verbal tirade about her experiences in Ghana. Headline USA could not independently verify the authenticity of the date of the video.

“I’d rather go back to America and deal with the racism in America before I sit here in Africa and deal with the bullsh*t robbery, the bullsh*t fraud, the bullsh*t scams, the bullsh*t too expensive, the bullsh*t not having no snacks, the bullsh*t not having no food, the bullsh*t electricity, the bullsh*t hot water,” she claimed.

The woman also complained about her house being invaded by “bullsh*t animals,” such as scorpions and “big *ss spiders, big *ss lizards, colorful lizards you ain’t never seen before—all in the room with you, sleeping with you.”

According to her, locals constantly attempt to get money from her because they believe she is wealthy.

“All the bullsh*t people trying to scam you when you go outside, thinking you rich [sic] so they try to get more money off you,” she claimed.

Struggling to make sense of her current situation in Ghana, she said, “I’m really trying to wrap my head around this sh*t. I’m really trying to wrap my head around how Americans come to Africa and be happy. Please comment down below because for me, I’m ready to go.”

She also scolded Ghana’s infrastructure while comparing it to that of the U.S.

“We got electricity and the only time our electricity gets cut off is when we don’t pay the bill,” she said. “And we got it so good now, we got prepaid electricity, so if we forget to pay the bill, we put some money on the prepaid thing and it comes right back on in two minutes. In less than two minutes. This sh*t right here didn’t come on for 14 hours yesterday. I can’t deal.”

It’s unclear when the footage was originally recorded.

Back in 2019, Ghana launched its “Year of the Return” initiative to encourage black individuals, including Americans, to return to their homeland. This marked the 400 years since the first African slaves arrived in Virginia in 1619.

“The arrival of enslaved Africans marked a sordid and sad period, when our kith and kin were forcefully taken away from Africa into years of deprivation, humiliation and torture,” the Ghanaian government wrote in a press statement at the time.

“While August 2019 marks 400 years since enslaved Africans arrived in the United States, ‘The Year of Return, Ghana 2019’ celebrates the cumulative resilience of all the victims of the Trans-Atlantic slave trade who were scattered and displaced through the world in North America, South America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia,” the statement added.