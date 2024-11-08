‘God, My Heart Is Beating Fast’: Billie Eilish Melts Down About Trump on Stage

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Singer Billie Eilish melted down about Republican President-elect Donald Trump on stage Wednesday during a concert in Nashville, Tennessee.

Trump defeated Vice President Kamala Harris early Wednesday by winning all seven swing states, the popular vote and GOP majorities in both chambers of Congress.

Eilish, who posted “it’s a war on women” to Instagram after the race was called for Trump, broke down and parroted the Democrat talking point in the middle of her “Hit Me Hard and Soft” tour show.

“Waking up this morning, I kinda couldn’t fathom doing a show on this day,” she said, according to The Tennessean.

The Grammy-winning singer, who proudly endorsed Harris, acknowledged the “privilege” she has of performing to such a large audience before introducing her 2021 song “Your Power.”

“It’s about the abuse that exists in this world upon women and a lot of the experiences that I have gone through and that people I know have gone through,” Eilish said. “And, to tell you the truth, I’ve never met one single woman who doesn’t have a story of abuse.”



Eilish explained that the song was written based on personal experience, saying, “I’ve been taken advantage of. And I’ve been … my boundaries were crossed, to say it politely.”

She dedicated her performance of the song to Democrat women devastated by Trump being elected to a second term.

“Now a person who is a convicted … uh, so many things … let’s say a convicted predator, let’s say that—God, my heart is beating so fast—someone who hates women so, so deeply is about to be president of the United States of America,” Eilish said.

“And, so, this song is for all the women out there. I love you, I support you,” she added before singing the song.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.