Bernie Sanders Explains Why Trump Won; Dems Attack Him Instead of Learning Lesson

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., has issued a cogent explanation for why Kamala Harris was soundly defeated by Donald Trump in the 2024 election—and Democrats are none too pleased about it.

Sanders issued his statement Wednesday, on the heels of Trump’s landslide victory.

It should come as no great surprise that a Democratic Party which has abandoned working class people would find that the working class has abandoned them. While the Democratic leadership defends the status quo, the American people are angry and want change. And they’re right. pic.twitter.com/lM2gSJmQFL — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) November 6, 2024

“It should come as no great surprise that a Democratic Party which has abandoned working class people would find that the working class has abandoned them,” he said.

“First, it was the white working class, and now it is Latino and Black workers as well. While the Democratic leadership defends the status quo, the American people are angry and want change. And they’re right.”

Sanders also blasted Democrats for supporting Israel’s war in Gaza. Harris was particularly dismissive of Muslim voters, choosing to campaign with Liz Cheney, whose father was responsible for more than 1 million dead Arabs.

“Despite strong opposition from a majority of Americans, we continue to spend billions funding the extremist Netanyahu government’s all out war against the Palestinian people which has led to the horrific humanitarian disaster of mass malnutrition and the starvation of thousands of children,” Sanders said.

“Will the big money interests and well-paid consultants who control the Democratic Party learn any real lessons from this disastrous campaign? Will they understand the pain and political alienation that tens of millions of Americans are experiencing? Do they have any ideas as to how we can take on the increasingly powerful Oligarchy which has so much economic and political power?” he asked.

“Probably not.”

Sanders was correct: Democrats did not heed his message.

“This is straight up BS,” Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison responded on Twitter/X.

Sanders was also chastised by pro-Trumpers, who asked him why he didn’t raise these points ahead of the election.

“Sadly late,” remarked Robert F. Kennedy Jr.