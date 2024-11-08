Quantcast
Friday, November 8, 2024

Bernie Sanders Explains Why Trump Won; Dems Attack Him Instead of Learning Lesson

'Will the big money interests and well-paid consultants who control the Democratic Party learn any real lessons from this disastrous campaign?...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Bernie Sanders
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. / PHOTO: AP

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., has issued a cogent explanation for why Kamala Harris was soundly defeated by Donald Trump in the 2024 election—and Democrats are none too pleased about it.

Sanders issued his statement Wednesday, on the heels of Trump’s landslide victory.

“It should come as no great surprise that a Democratic Party which has abandoned working class people would find that the working class has abandoned them,” he said.

“First, it was the white working class, and now it is Latino and Black workers as well. While the Democratic leadership defends the status quo, the American people are angry and want change. And they’re right.”

Sanders also blasted Democrats for supporting Israel’s war in Gaza. Harris was particularly dismissive of Muslim voters, choosing to campaign with Liz Cheney, whose father was responsible for more than 1 million dead Arabs.

“Despite strong opposition from a majority of Americans, we continue to spend billions funding the extremist Netanyahu government’s all out war against the Palestinian people which has led to the horrific humanitarian disaster of mass malnutrition and the starvation of thousands of children,” Sanders said.

“Will the big money interests and well-paid consultants who control the Democratic Party learn any real lessons from this disastrous campaign? Will they understand the pain and political alienation that tens of millions of Americans are experiencing? Do they have any ideas as to how we can take on the increasingly powerful Oligarchy which has so much economic and political power?” he asked.

“Probably not.”

Sanders was correct: Democrats did not heed his message.

“This is straight up BS,” Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison responded on Twitter/X.

Sanders was also chastised by pro-Trumpers, who asked him why he didn’t raise these points ahead of the election.

“Sadly late,” remarked Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
‘God, My Heart Is Beating Fast’: Billie Eilish Melts Down About Trump on Stage
Next article
FBI Informant Had Yearslong Relationship w/ Target in Latest Terrorism Sting

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com