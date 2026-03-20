Bill Renaming Highway for Charlie Kirk Faces Uncertainty

(Zachery Schmidt, The Center Square) The Arizona Legislature this week passed a bill renaming a major Arizona highway after conservative leader Charlie Kirk.

Senate Bill 1010 renames Loop 202 as the “Charlie Kirk Loop 202.”

Senate President Warren Petersen, R-Gilbert, who is SB 1010’s sponsor, said, “Loop 202 runs right through the heart of the Phoenix metro area and connects communities across the Valley. It’s a corridor millions of Arizonans rely on every day.”

“Charlie built a national platform, but he called Arizona home,” Petersen said, answering The Center Square’s questions by email. ”Naming one of the state’s most visible, heavily used roadways after him reflects the scale of his influence and ensures his impact is seen and remembered by future generations.”

After its passage, SB 1010 headed to Gov. Katie Hobbs’ desk, where, according to Petersen, its fate is uncertain.

Earlier in March, the Democratic governor vetoed SB 1439, which would have created a license plate honoring Charlie Kirk. Republicans hold majorities in both houses of the Legislature, but lack enough seats to override Hobbs’ vetoes.

In her explanation of why she vetoed it, Hobbs called Kirk’s assassination “tragic.”

“Political violence puts us all in harm’s way and damages our sacred democratic institutions,” Hobbs said.

The governor added she would work “toward solutions that bring people together,” but noted SB 1439 fell “short of that standard by inserting politics into a function of government that should remain nonpartisan.”

Petersen told The Center Square that he was disappointed Hobbs vetoed SB 1439.

He said the bill was a “simple way for people to voluntarily show support for someone who encouraged civic engagement.”

Petersen is hopeful Hobbs will sign the highway bill.

“We have many roads in Arizona named after political figures,” Petersen explained, adding that the state has a “long tradition of recognizing people for their contributions, not their party affiliation.”

“I’m hopeful the governor will do the right thing with this bill,” he said.

Petersen said he has not had any feedback from Hobbs’ office regarding the highway bill.

“Unfortunately, the governor does not communicate well with the Legislature on bills,” the Senate president said. “We’ve had more productive communication with prior administrations when it comes to working through legislation.”

“At the end of the day, this is a straightforward decision. It’s about whether we continue Arizona’s tradition of recognizing impact, regardless of politics,” Petersen added.

Regarding feedback from his constituents, Petersen told The Center Square that his bill has had “overwhelming support from Arizonans.” He said this was “understandable when [people] look at the number of people who showed up to honor Charlie after his death.”

Kirk was a Scottsdale, Ariz., resident who cofounded Phoenix-based Turning Point USA. He was appearing at a rally Sept. 10 at Utah Valley University in Orem when he was shot and killed. Tyler James Robinson, 22, has been charged with aggravated murder, and there have been several pretrial hearings at the Fourth Judicial Court in Provo, Utah. Another hearing is scheduled there on April 17.

“Charlie was the only person in Arizona history to ever fill two stadiums at his funeral,” Petersen said. “Charlie’s passion for American values and his ability to bring young people into civic engagement is exactly why so many believe his impact should be recognized.”